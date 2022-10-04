Read full article on original website
Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks. This comes in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was reached Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit filed in February. The Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center accused the police department of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch suspects. The settlement says Jackson police can conduct safety checkpoints “only for constitutionally acceptable purposes” and “with a minimal amount of intrusion or motorist inconvenience.”
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state Legislature to pass a new tax on oil companies. Newsom said Friday the session would begin Dec. 5. He accused oil companies of price gouging. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.39 on Friday, according to AAA. That's $2.58 higher than the national average. Western States Petroleum Association Vice President Kevin Slagle said state lawmakers should examine decades of California's energy policy and what it means to the economy. Newsom said he wants money from the new tax to be returned to taxpayers.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn't comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and led to the death of a volunteer firefighter. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Thursday that the fire is 94% contained, with only a few short sections of the fire line surrounding the blaze still unsecure. A night shift of firefighters will no longer be needed. The fire destroyed several buildings at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and burned part of the Nebraska National Forest. Assistant Chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while fighting the fire.
Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer in his race against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Walker says his campaign raised more than $12 million in the third quarter. Warnock reports raising $26.3 million in the same period. Walker says he has about $7 million in cash, while Warnock says he has nearly twice as much. Kemp says he took in $28.7 million from July through September. That's more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Abrams in 2018. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for a leading turkey producer have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that the Plainville Farms workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter. An undercover investigator for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals worked on a crew and captured graphic video showing workers appearing to mistreat the birds. Pennsylvania-based Plainville Farms says it has “zero tolerance" for such acts and has fired the implicated employees.
Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Gov. Paul LePage says he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks — news that's disappointing to anti-abortion groups. The Republican who's seeking his old job back provided the answer during a labored exchange Tuesday evening in the first debate with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler. Karen Vachon, executive director of Maine Right to Life, said it's disturbing that the governor doesn't support a 15-week limit on abortions. LePage said he supports current state law that bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks.
