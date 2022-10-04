Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Your Holiday Look Isn’t Complete Without Disney’s NEW Backpack!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Yes, we know, the holidays aren’t here JUST YET, and Halloween hasn’t even happened. But we’re already starting to see holiday merchandise pop up here and there — so can you blame us for getting a little excited?!
disneyfoodblog.com
These NEW Loungefly Ears Are Calling Your Name in Disney World
Oh boy…get ready to adjust your Disney World budgets!. We’ve seen all kinds of tempting Disney merchandise released lately including new ears, all kinds of bags, and more! But now there’s a NEW pair of ears calling your name in Disney World, and they might be difficult to resist.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG 100th Anniversary Updates, Character Dining News, and MORE Disney Stories You Can’t Miss
Heading to a Disney park soon? Not planning a trip but still seeking to get a bit of the magic at home? Exhausted and just trying to make it through to the weekend? We get you. We feel that. We’re here for ya. 💜. Why not take a 5-minute...
disneyfoodblog.com
How YOU Could Explore the Iconic House from Disney’s ‘Encanto’
Disney is known for its innovation and its work in utilizing the latest technology to give guests and fans an immersive experience. From virtual hotel room assistants to technology hiding in patents and permits, Disney is working on a lot of things to put you at the center of popular stories.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World
THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
disneyfoodblog.com
Your Ultimate 1-Day Plan for EPCOT
You’ve purchased your tickets and made park pass reservations, booked your hotel, and now you’re ready for your Disney World vacation. But, your schedule only allows for one day in each park – and you want to make the most of it! When should you get there? What should you ride first? And most importantly of all – where are you going to eat?! Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with your ultimate 1-day plan for EPCOT!
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Find a SPOOKY Drink Flight in Disney Springs
We’ve been trying tons of Halloween snacks around the parks and resorts, we were in attendance for the opening night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and have kept an eye on all the merchandise released so far. If you’re wandering around Disney Springs and looking for a Halloween spirit, here’s why you’ll want to head over to Enzo’s!
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: Would You Pay $18,000 For a ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir?
If you asked a lot of Disney World guests what their favorite park is, many will probably answer Magic Kingdom. We get it — where else are you going to see a castle plucked right out of a princess story or ride the wildest wide in the wilderness or see a fireworks show that will probably bring you to tears? Magic Kingdom is just EXTRA magical, and we visit as much as we can to keep you updated on everything the park has to offer. So here are the latest updates.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!
This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
disneyfoodblog.com
Bone Marrow and Hanging Bacon? Try It With Us in Disney World!
Bacon hanging from a wire, a S’mores Old Fashioned, 5 different kinds of popcorn, and…bone marrow?. Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, the Territory Lounge just got a BIG menu overhaul. Disney announced several new snacks and drinks that arrived here recently, and you know we had to try them out ASAP. Come with us to see which of the new items are worth a trip during your next Disney World vacation!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash
Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes at Disney?. You can make reservations now for three behind-the-scenes tours in Disney World that give you a look at what makes Disney magic happen, and if you’ve really got the money to spend, you can book a VIP Tour with a private tour guide who can tell you anything and everything about the parks. If you’re over on the west coast and looking for something special to do in the parks for Halloween, check out the new one-day-only Oogie Boogie backstage event!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
Amazon Items You Loved in September
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. At this point, we’re pretty much best friends with our Amazon delivery driver. There are just too many great products we can’t pass up, especially when we are constantly researching them to bring you the best ones we find!
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise You Can Get Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. EPCOT just celebrated its 40th anniversary in Disney World and there were a bunch of fun festivities!. We saw new snacks, special performances, photo ops, and a bunch of...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret To Saving on Disney Board Games During Target Deal Days
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re gearing up for the winter season, and depending on where you live that might mean some snow days are in your future!. You could spend your time...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See the Big Construction CHANGES at the Moana Attraction in EPCOT
Is there anything more exciting than a NEW attraction in Disney World?. We’re gearing up for several new additions, including the TRON coaster, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the PLAY! Pavilion, and of course, Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana. And if that last one piqued your interest, we’ve got a big construction update for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Sleeping Beauty Castle Will Get a NEW Look For Disney’s 100th Anniversary
The Walt Disney Company will hit a HUGE milestone in 2023!. 2023 marks 100 years of the Walt Disney Company and beginning January 27th, Disneyland Resort will begin celebrating the anniversary with new decor, merchandise, food, and more, and Sleeping Beauty Castle will get a brand new look!. As of...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 7 NEW Treats!
We’re coming at you from Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood Studios has been busy this past week, with tons of new treats and merchandise popping up around the park. But that’s not all…a portion of one of the stores was blocked off due to structural damage. So, without further delay, let’s take a look at what’s new at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening DATE Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland
There’s a very big part of Disneyland Resort that’s getting a makeover right now, and some big changes are coming!. Mickey’s Toontown is getting a bunch of upgrades, from water features to a new park. But, one of the most exciting things coming to the land is a NEW ride — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And now, we FINALLY have an opening date for the new attraction!
disneyfoodblog.com
RED ALERT 🚨 A NEW Scarlet Witch Disney Loungefly Bag Is Now Available Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. UPDATE: The bag is now listed as “sold out.” Check back to see if it gets restocked. Calling all fans of WandaVision and Scarlet Witch — stretch...
Comments / 0