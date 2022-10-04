Read full article on original website
California Proposition 29: Dialysis clinic regulations explained
California voters are being asked to weigh new regulations for dialysis clinics for a third straight election. Here's what's different this time around.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
Proposition 29 Explainer
Proposition 29 would add new rules for California's dialysis clinics. If the measure passes, at least one physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant would need to be on site at every clinic location. That's in addition to the registered nurses and technicians already there. Two other similar measures have failed...
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
What is Prop. 30? Measure would tax wealthiest Californians to fund climate programs
Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians in order to fund new climate projects and subsidies for electric cars? That's the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
California Republican Leaders Pledge to Bring Back ‘The California Promise’
“Unlike others who duck promises and campaign in other states…” began Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher at a rally Wednesday morning at the Capitol announcing Republicans’ “The California Promise” He enumerated the many serious issues Californians are feeling, including the high cost of living in California, rising crime, criminals released early, rapidly expanding homeless encampments, highest-in-the-nation gas prices, high food costs, water shortages, wildfires, the failing education system…
10/5 KVCR Midday News: Homelessness Weighing on Californians, Best Before Labels Scrutinized, Prop 30, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Meta, formerly Facebook, hosted a Disaster Preparedness Summit at San Bernardino Valley College last week. Homelessness is weighing heavily on the minds of Californians, with 14% of the population saying homelessness is the most...
Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most
California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
Gas prices could drop 50-cents to a dollar in California this weekend
Californians could soon see relief at the gas pump with some experts predicting gas prices will drop as soon as this weekend.
New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica
The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
Sonoma County bans drilling of new water wells for 6 months amid California drought
In a move that activists hope could shift how water regulators statewide manage dwindling groundwater basins, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors this week banned the drilling of all new wells for six months countywide while they draft a set of longer-lasting rules on using groundwater. The moratorium comes as...
A game of political finger-pointing could be why CA residents pay for most expensive gas
California now sits at $6.425 for an average gallon according to AAA, nearly a full dollar higher than our neighbors to the north in Washington and Oregon.
Jaywalking will become legal in California next year
Jaywalking will soon become legal across California. The Freedom to Walk Act allows people to jaywalk without being ticketed as long as they’re not putting themselves or others in danger.
Expert says California Inflation Relief program will make inflation worse (opinion)
photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) The California Inflation Relief program is sending money to millions of residents of California. As many as twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can find out more information about this program on this website.
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
California children can now receive free books thanks to Dolly Parton
A new bill signed into law will now provide millions of children in California with free books thanks to Dolly Parton. The bill, SB 1183, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will provide funding for Parton’s “Imagination Library” program, providing free books to children from birth to 5 years old. Aiming to […]
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
