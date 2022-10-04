Read full article on original website
NASA grant to help LSU track coastal wetlands, estuaries
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new $1.4 million grant from NASA will give LSU researchers the opportunity to view the western Gulf in a new way: by a computer modeling approach called ‘coupled modeling.’. With the new grant, scientists from LSU will track coastal Louisiana and Texas...
‘Undeniably cute’ songbird only nests in NW Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. Dillon is the President of Louisiana Ornithological Society, a regional reviewer for Cornell University’s www.ebird.org and is on the Louisiana Bird Records Committee. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Briarwood Caroline Dormon Nature Preserve, teaches English Literature at Minden High School and is the founder of the Minden High School Nature Club.
Discovery of a dismembered foot in Mississippi leads to break in 2016 North Shore cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found on the North Shore, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim. On Friday (Oct. 7), St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith confirmed that...
Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
LULAC offers $10,000 reward for info on Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, on Wednesday doubled the amount of reward money it is offering for information about a woman accused of luring migrants from San Antonio onto planes bound for Martha’s Vineyard last month. LULAC now is...
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to...
Jeff Landry announces run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor. Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and...
Gov. Edwards says Biden right to pardon marijuana offenders, can’t grant pardons on his own
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says President Biden is right to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law but says it’s something he can’t do on his own. In addition to granting the pardons, Biden called on governors...
East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.
Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area
LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies. According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.
