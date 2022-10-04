ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

cenlanow.com

NASA grant to help LSU track coastal wetlands, estuaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new $1.4 million grant from NASA will give LSU researchers the opportunity to view the western Gulf in a new way: by a computer modeling approach called ‘coupled modeling.’. With the new grant, scientists from LSU will track coastal Louisiana and Texas...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

‘Undeniably cute’ songbird only nests in NW Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. Dillon is the President of Louisiana Ornithological Society, a regional reviewer for Cornell University’s www.ebird.org and is on the Louisiana Bird Records Committee. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Briarwood Caroline Dormon Nature Preserve, teaches English Literature at Minden High School and is the founder of the Minden High School Nature Club.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
FLORIDA STATE
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Jeff Landry announces run for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor. Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.
OPELIKA, AL
cenlanow.com

Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies. According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.
LACOMBE, LA

