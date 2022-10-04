ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

ksro.com

Rebuild from 2017 October Fires Going Well

Rebuilding, of course, has been the main focus over the past five years. The October 2017 Fires destroyed more than 5,300 homes including 3,043 within the City of Santa Rosa. Jesse Oswald, Chief Building Official with Santa Rosa, says the rebuilding efforts are going quite well. “Ninety-nine percent of the...
ksro.com

Hotline Launched to Submit Complaints Over Vacation Rentals

Sonoma County has launched a hotline to field complaints about vacation rentals. Neighbors of residents who rent out their homes can call to complain about things like noise, fire pit size, and other nuisances. County officials hope opening a direct hotline will lead to issues getting solved faster than when people make online complaints to vacation rental companies like Airbnb and Vrbo. The hotline number is (707) 875-6619.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Winemaker suing Napa County over new vineyard project

NAPA - A famed North Bay winemaker is suing Napa County over what he claims is overreach regarding an "experimental" vineyard project on land burned in the 2020 Glass Fire.Jayson Woodbridge, who owns Hundred Acre Wine Group LLC, filed the suit Thursday in Napa County Superior Court in an effort to prevent the county from enforcing environmental regulations he says don't apply to the project. At question is 80 acres of hillside land on two parcels along Pickett Road in Calistoga that was "was utterly destroyed by the Glass Fire," according to the suit.Prior to the...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Napa, CA
Government
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area

Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Petaluma housing plans near completion

photo credit: Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia The city of Petaluma is working on a blueprint for where to build hundreds of new houses, condos and apartments. 1,910 - the number of housing units the state says Petaluma needs to build in the next eight years.   City planner Christina Paul said the community has outlined a number of housing priorities.   "We have a focus on affordable housing equity, infield development, community character, as well as carbon neutrality and diversity of housing types," Paul said.   Petaluma requires at least 15% of units at new developments be classified as affordable. With a conservative estimation,...
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park

Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County School Enrollment Down 8 Percent Since 2017 October Fires

Student enrollment hasn’t recovered since the fires, although additional events have also had an impact. There have been 7 federal disasters declared since 2017 which have included the October Fires, the Kincade Fire, and the Covid-19 Pandemic. As a result, student enrollment has dropped about 8-percent countywide. “We’ve the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Napa County Public School Enrollment Continues to Decline

Napa County’s K-through-12 schools are continuing to see their enrollment drop. Among California’s 58 counties, Napa County is projected to have the fifth-largest percentage drop in students from the previous school year to the current one. A California Department of Finance report, released last month, shows a nearly two-percent year-to-year enrollment decline in Napa County. There are 367 fewer students this year, taking the overall total to 18-thousand-645.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

High Gas Prices Drop Slightly in Sonoma County

There’s a measure of relief for drivers in Santa Rosa. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is down four-cents today, falling to $6.48. Sonoma County had been fast nearing its all-time record of$6.61 per gallon, which was set June 13th. Today’s statewide average is down three-cents to $6.39.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Wind Event for Sonoma County Called Off Due to Change of Direction

Sonoma County will have less risk of a wildfire than initially thought next week. The National Weather Service has called off a predicted offshore wind event. Winds expected to hit Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area have changed direction. The weather system is now expected to impact Canada, Montana and the Dakotas. There had been concerns the winds would lead to extreme wildfire danger.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Asian Heritage Center to be built at Yin Ranch in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A raging wildland fire in 2020 burned thousands of acres in Solano and Napa counties, destroying hundreds of homes and property. Among the structures destroyed was a 10,000-square-foot building on the sprawling 40 acres of the Yin Ranch off Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville. “You still have flashbacks and I can […]
VACAVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Danville Considers Plan to Make Parklets Permanent

Danville leaders on Tuesday were considering a plan to make parklets and other outdoor dining spaces permanent. The parklets became critical at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if an ordinance isn't passed soon, they could vanish in a matter of months. The ordinance under consideration by the town...
DANVILLE, CA

