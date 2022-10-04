photo credit: Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia The city of Petaluma is working on a blueprint for where to build hundreds of new houses, condos and apartments. 1,910 - the number of housing units the state says Petaluma needs to build in the next eight years. City planner Christina Paul said the community has outlined a number of housing priorities. "We have a focus on affordable housing equity, infield development, community character, as well as carbon neutrality and diversity of housing types," Paul said. Petaluma requires at least 15% of units at new developments be classified as affordable. With a conservative estimation,...

PETALUMA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO