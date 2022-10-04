Read full article on original website
Richmond council approves 135-unit affordable housing project
Richmond City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan for 135 units of affordable housing with supportive services at the site of the former West County Health Center at 100 38th St. The project, a partnership between Eden Housing and Community Housing Development Corp. of North Richmond, is comprised of...
ksro.com
Rebuild from 2017 October Fires Going Well
Rebuilding, of course, has been the main focus over the past five years. The October 2017 Fires destroyed more than 5,300 homes including 3,043 within the City of Santa Rosa. Jesse Oswald, Chief Building Official with Santa Rosa, says the rebuilding efforts are going quite well. “Ninety-nine percent of the...
ksro.com
Hotline Launched to Submit Complaints Over Vacation Rentals
Sonoma County has launched a hotline to field complaints about vacation rentals. Neighbors of residents who rent out their homes can call to complain about things like noise, fire pit size, and other nuisances. County officials hope opening a direct hotline will lead to issues getting solved faster than when people make online complaints to vacation rental companies like Airbnb and Vrbo. The hotline number is (707) 875-6619.
Winemaker suing Napa County over new vineyard project
NAPA - A famed North Bay winemaker is suing Napa County over what he claims is overreach regarding an "experimental" vineyard project on land burned in the 2020 Glass Fire.Jayson Woodbridge, who owns Hundred Acre Wine Group LLC, filed the suit Thursday in Napa County Superior Court in an effort to prevent the county from enforcing environmental regulations he says don't apply to the project. At question is 80 acres of hillside land on two parcels along Pickett Road in Calistoga that was "was utterly destroyed by the Glass Fire," according to the suit.Prior to the...
sacramentocityexpress.com
The City’s updated sidewalk ordinance has gone into effect. How will it be enforced?
The City of Sacramento’s updated sidewalk ordinance, which protects people’s rights to safely travel along sidewalks and enter and exit buildings, went into effect Sept. 23. The updated ordinance, which the City Council amended in August, requires at least four feet of space on sidewalks to remain clear...
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
Petaluma housing plans near completion
photo credit: Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia The city of Petaluma is working on a blueprint for where to build hundreds of new houses, condos and apartments. 1,910 - the number of housing units the state says Petaluma needs to build in the next eight years. City planner Christina Paul said the community has outlined a number of housing priorities. "We have a focus on affordable housing equity, infield development, community character, as well as carbon neutrality and diversity of housing types," Paul said. Petaluma requires at least 15% of units at new developments be classified as affordable. With a conservative estimation,...
SFGate
You Won't Believe How This $12M Mansion Ended Up in Marin County
There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this gorgeous mansion just north of San Francisco. Built in 1904 and listed for $11,950,000, the 5,728-square-foot beauty is already pending sale after just a month on the market. But wait till you hear the story of how the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park
Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
ksro.com
Sonoma County School Enrollment Down 8 Percent Since 2017 October Fires
Student enrollment hasn’t recovered since the fires, although additional events have also had an impact. There have been 7 federal disasters declared since 2017 which have included the October Fires, the Kincade Fire, and the Covid-19 Pandemic. As a result, student enrollment has dropped about 8-percent countywide. “We’ve the...
Chevron's Bay Area headquarters sold, but the oil company has new East Bay offices
As several Bay Area tech companies decamp to Texas, one of the region's legacy institutions has decided to keep its global headquarters here.
ksro.com
Napa County Public School Enrollment Continues to Decline
Napa County’s K-through-12 schools are continuing to see their enrollment drop. Among California’s 58 counties, Napa County is projected to have the fifth-largest percentage drop in students from the previous school year to the current one. A California Department of Finance report, released last month, shows a nearly two-percent year-to-year enrollment decline in Napa County. There are 367 fewer students this year, taking the overall total to 18-thousand-645.
ksro.com
High Gas Prices Drop Slightly in Sonoma County
There’s a measure of relief for drivers in Santa Rosa. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is down four-cents today, falling to $6.48. Sonoma County had been fast nearing its all-time record of$6.61 per gallon, which was set June 13th. Today’s statewide average is down three-cents to $6.39.
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
ksro.com
Wind Event for Sonoma County Called Off Due to Change of Direction
Sonoma County will have less risk of a wildfire than initially thought next week. The National Weather Service has called off a predicted offshore wind event. Winds expected to hit Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area have changed direction. The weather system is now expected to impact Canada, Montana and the Dakotas. There had been concerns the winds would lead to extreme wildfire danger.
Asian Heritage Center to be built at Yin Ranch in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A raging wildland fire in 2020 burned thousands of acres in Solano and Napa counties, destroying hundreds of homes and property. Among the structures destroyed was a 10,000-square-foot building on the sprawling 40 acres of the Yin Ranch off Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville. “You still have flashbacks and I can […]
NBC Bay Area
Danville Considers Plan to Make Parklets Permanent
Danville leaders on Tuesday were considering a plan to make parklets and other outdoor dining spaces permanent. The parklets became critical at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if an ordinance isn't passed soon, they could vanish in a matter of months. The ordinance under consideration by the town...
