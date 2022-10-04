Read full article on original website
Former Carnival CEO Arnold W. Donald Who Kept the Cruiseline Afloat During Pandemic, To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
BLACK ENTERPRISE will honor Carnival Corporation & PLC former President CEO Arnold W. Donald at its Black Men Xcel Summit Oct. 12-14 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md. Donald, who served as President & CEO at Carnival from 2013 to 2022, stepped down from the role on...
thehypemagazine.com
Chelly Flame – Bandz @chellyflame912
Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson Publisher and CEO of The Hype Magazine. Follow me on Twitter @HypeJustJay.
hackernoon.com
Economist Impact’s Inaugural Metaverse Summit: A Who's Who of Founders to Attend
The Metaverse Summit 2022 will give senior business leaders the tools to define and build mixed reality experiences that will add economic and social value. As the boundaries between virtual and real life become increasingly blurred, this event will offer a credible and nuanced perspective of the true scope of Web3.
thehypemagazine.com
Dino Vedo Charts His Success From Europe to Miami
The Miami music scene is home to some of the greatest talents in the industry. One of these incredible talents is fast-rising rapper, Dino Vedo. Originally from Europe, Dino has successfully broken into the highly crowded market, becoming an unstoppable influence. He established a loyal fan base in the US and UK, working with influential rappers such as Drake and the late XXXTentacion.
RELATED PEOPLE
salontoday.com
The Winners of Kao Salon Global Creative Awards Announced in Amsterdam
The Kao Salon Global Experience (October 2-3, 2022), held this year in beautiful Amsterdam, brought together brand fans from around the world to celebrate the innovation coming from Goldwell, KMS, Varis, and Oribe, the creativity of uber-talented artists participating in the Global Creative Awards, and the joy of being together, again, after two years of connecting virtually. The excitement of being in the moment, IRL, was felt everywhere.
thehypemagazine.com
Wave Chapelle Hits with New Project ‘Winner’s Circle’ feat. Cody Ray
I’ve been heavy on this young lion Wave Chapelle since he caught a cover slot on our summer issue #85 in 2014 as part of the CMG camp round-up we did. He stood out to me then and now as an independent, and continues to prove that he’s a special talent via his latest project Winner’s Circle featuring Cody Ray. As always, his lyrical content deftly paints vivid portraits of his journey and his continued motivation to deliver the best that Hip Hop can bring to our lives. Bro is arguably one of the best young artists in the game and as we can see by his recent media appearances, the industry is realizing it as well.
thehypemagazine.com
Miranda Writes and iNTeLL of 2nd Generation Wu Are ‘Nothing Average’
Exciting New York City Hip Hop star Miranda Writes who we’ve been covering since 2018, continues her upward trajectory in the music industry with her latest single, “Nothing Average.” Her new single comes on the heels of the highly acclaimed “Been Outside,” and is a collaboration with a son of Hip Hop royalty iNTeLL, whose father is U-God of the Wu-Tang Clan.
theindustry.fashion
JOOR Passport partners with Taipei Fashion Week again on virtual event for SS23
JOOR Passport has partnered with Taipei Fashion Week for a third iteration of the ‘TPEFW Online Virtual Event’ for the SS23 season, giving 30 Taiwanese fashion designers a digital platform to build long-term partnerships with international retailers. JOOR is the leading wholesale management platform, and JOOR Passport is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fintechfutures.com
Finalists announced for Banking Tech Awards 2022
We are delighted to share with you the shortlist for FinTech Futures’ Banking Tech Awards 2022. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists!. The Banking Tech Awards, now in their 23rd year, are the hallmark of excellence for companies and individuals in banking and fintech. The winners will...
Billboard
Inside Track: Speaking to Asia, UMG’s Lucian Grainge Warns Against ‘Repeating Past Mistakes’ With Short-Form Videos
SINGAPORE – Is it time to make TikTok into a verb?. That was the question put to Ole Obermann, the global head of music for TikTok and parent company ByteDance. “I kind of hope so,” Obermann said last week at the All That Matters business conference here. “I am making a Xerox. I am googling something. I am making a TikTok. I am watching a TikTok. I am TikToking…”
Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise. About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats Group LLC, the company...
thehypemagazine.com
Exclusive: The Hype Magazine Rolling Loud New York Official Recap
Man-o-Man, the epic Rolling Loud Music Festival New York edition wrapped last week, and our man on the ground Chris Robinson along with celebrated shooter Big Vegg caught it all, interviews, performances, and the unique Rolling Loud franchise sights and sounds. There was SOOO MUCH to go through that Big Vegg and Chris had to leave a lot on the cutting room floor but check out the exclusive recap from The Hype Magazine…look out for an extended version cut just for HypeTV if we can get them back in the edit bay!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Astro
The Astro Originals brand is home to such series as One Cent Thief, a drama series inspired by an infamous banker who became a millionaire in the ’90s by stealing one cent at a time. Also under the banner, Projek High Council reveals the more brutal aspects of systemic...
thehypemagazine.com
El Gant: Into The Light
“Leave It Alone” follows right on the heels of “Let The Lions Roar” — Tell me a lil bit about this joint…. This was exciting for me because Premier produced it, and did the cuts. But with that, I just didn’t want to do a record where I’m peacocking over a dope beat. This has social commentary to it. I’m talking to the listener, and reminding them to stop and look around. The more we go in endless cycles with all of the useless information being peddled to us on a daily basis, the more ignorant that can become.
retailleader.com
Movers & Shakers: Chicos, Peloton, Target and Other Retailers Shuffle Key Positions
Chico’s FAS on Sept. 15 appointed executive Christine Munnelly to the role of senior vice president of merchandising and design at Soma, its intimate apparel boutique. In the new role, Munnelly will be tasked with overseeing the product, design and strategy for Soma, according to a release. She will report directly to Chico’s FAS CEO and President Molly Langerstein. Munnelly most recently worked at Ascena, where she was the senior vice president of merchandising. She previously had roles at Ann Taylor and LOFT and at New York and Company, the release said.
CoinDesk
Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
Food Beast
Jay-Z Invests 16.5 Million Into Robot-Powered Restaurant Stellar Pizza
Stellar Pizza, a soon-to-launch mobile pizza restaurant that we highlighted last year, has just announced a $16.5 million Series A financing round. This latest round is receiving a massive investment from rapper and business mogul Jay-Z’s venture capital firm, Marcy Venture Partners. Marcy Venture Partners has previously invested in...
