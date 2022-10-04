I’ve been heavy on this young lion Wave Chapelle since he caught a cover slot on our summer issue #85 in 2014 as part of the CMG camp round-up we did. He stood out to me then and now as an independent, and continues to prove that he’s a special talent via his latest project Winner’s Circle featuring Cody Ray. As always, his lyrical content deftly paints vivid portraits of his journey and his continued motivation to deliver the best that Hip Hop can bring to our lives. Bro is arguably one of the best young artists in the game and as we can see by his recent media appearances, the industry is realizing it as well.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO