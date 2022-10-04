Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Three siblings in double murder case, mobile nuisance parties & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals to adults, but with a twist. McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults!. Monday, customers were able to order the new...
Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured
Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
See inside old Michigan firehouse converted in multi-unit residence
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Sitting in the shadows of downtown sits a beautifully restored firehouse that recently landed on the market. The unique property that once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s, has been transformed into a multi-unit residence.
29 cats with ‘wide range of medical issues’ ditched overnight in Northern Michigan
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who abandoned 29 cats at an animal hospital overnight. Leelanau County Animal Control responded to VCA Cherrybend Animal Hospital on Cherrybend Road in Elmwood Township at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials believe the cats were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See fall 2022 enrollment numbers for school districts serving Kalamazoo County
Kalamazoo Public Schools experienced a slight drop in enrollment this fall while Portage saw a slight increase, based on numbers collected Wednesday, Oct. 5, the state’s official student count day. Overall, it appears that public school enrollment has largely stabilized in Kalamazoo County, in the wake of the tumult...
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
Popculture
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest effort to help with the Kalamazoo's homeless crisis reached completion Friday. May 2021: Ampersee homeless encampment grows as former Knights Inn motel closes. The LIFT Foundation, a non-profit organization, and their fellow partners repurposed the Knights Inn Motel at 1211 South Westnedge into LodgeHouse.
Have You Noticed That Smell Along W. Main in Kalamazoo? You’re Not Alone!
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
WWMT
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland
A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.
Mundy, Flint townships under boil water advisory after main break
GENESSEE COUNTY, MI-- Isolated portions of both Flint Township and Mundy Township are under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Friday, Oct. 7. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township. Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) crews say emergency repair efforts began immediately to remediate the issue.
Kalamazoo County justice facility construction faces 4-month delay
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The construction project to build the new justice facility in Kalamazoo County is facing an approximately four-month delay due to supply chain issues, County Administrator/Controller Kevin A. Catlin said. The project is now estimated to be completed, with the county taking full occupancy, in fall 2023, Catlin...
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
Fox17
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia
PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Red Geranium Café in Grand Rapids area offers no frills, but good food
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a breakfast spot with tons of gluten-free options and organic acai bowls, Red Geranium Café isn’t for you. But if you’re looking for good basic breakfast food with good service, the “Red G,” as regulars call it, is the perfect place.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Michigan man stole 7,000 identities, used them to get free Medicaid cell phones, prosecutor says
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of purchasing thousands of stolen identities off the dark web and using them to get free government cell phones that he then sold for profit, authorities said. The fraud cost the state of Michigan about $11 million in payments, which was later...
MLive
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0