Portage, MI

Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured

Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest effort to help with the Kalamazoo's homeless crisis reached completion Friday. May 2021: Ampersee homeless encampment grows as former Knights Inn motel closes. The LIFT Foundation, a non-profit organization, and their fellow partners repurposed the Knights Inn Motel at 1211 South Westnedge into LodgeHouse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Cars
Mundy, Flint townships under boil water advisory after main break

GENESSEE COUNTY, MI-- Isolated portions of both Flint Township and Mundy Township are under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Friday, Oct. 7. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township. Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) crews say emergency repair efforts began immediately to remediate the issue.
FLINT, MI
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
PORTAGE, MI
