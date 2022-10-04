Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Don’t Miss Uncle Dave Macon Days at The Fountains This Weekend
After a two-year pandemic induced hiatus, Uncle Dave Macon Days, a roots rendezvous, is back in Murfreesboro. The event will be taking place at The Fountains on October 7 and 8, and it will be free and open to the public this year as a thanks to everyone for 43 years of support.
New Fall Flying Solo Exhibits Arrives at Nashville International Airport®
The Fall installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the incredible artwork of Duncan McDaniel, Marleen De Waele-De Bock, and Rima Day. The Flying Solo series is a respected, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. The Fall 2022 exhibit, which is open now through January 2, 2023, is a part of BNA’s Arts at the Airport program.
Ed Sheeran Announces ‘The Mathematics Tour’ With a Stop in Nashville
Ed Sheeran announced a North American tour on social media with math symbols of +-= ÷ x called “The Mathematics Tour.”. It’s his first North American tour since 2018. The tour will stop in Nashville on July 22nd with special guests, Khalid and Cat Burns at Nissan Stadium.
6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022. Earth, Wind & Fire. Wednesday, October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uncle Dave Macon Days Returns Oct 7-8 at a New Venue
Starting from humble beginnings on the lawn of the Rutherford County Courthouse in 1978, Uncle Dave Macon Days has been a Middle Tennessee tradition. Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8, 2022. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement!
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died
Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time. While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use development.
Disney to Bring its First Immersive Experience to Nashville
Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh, to develop Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which will receive its world premiere in Toronto this December and then can be seen across the United States and other areas of the world in the next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville
Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season. Stranger Things Halloween Pop-up at Beercade Headquarters. 114 2nd Avenue South, Nashville. It’s that time of year again! HAWKINS ARCADE RETURNS OCTOBER 6. Nashville’s Stranger...
Belcourt Theatre to Host ‘Strong Leads’, a Film Seminar for High School Girls
Strong Leads: A Film Seminar for High School Girls is a free program spotlighting films by and about women and gender-nonconforming artists. It is designed for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade girls of all identities. A presentation of the Belcourt’s education and engagement program, Strong Leads explores gender representation in cinema, in the Hollywood establishment, and in film discourse.
Ribbon Cutting: Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering in Murfreesboro
Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A in Murfreesboro. A southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant and venue. Located at The Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, TN. 1430 Medical Center Parkway,...
WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OBITUARY: Loretta Lynn
Country superstar Loretta Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning, Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn was 90. Over the course of her 60-year career, the famous native of Butcher Hollow, Ky. amassed a staggering 51 Top 10 hits, garnered every accolade available in music from GRAMMY awards to induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and broke down barriers for women everywhere with songs like “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
OBITUARY: Jamie Laureen Cowley
Jamie Laureen Cowley of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, she was 74 years old. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, James Aubrey Caldwell and Eleanor Maurine Caldwell. Mrs. Cowley was a member of Highland Heights of Church of...
OBITUARY: Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes
Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 81 years old. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Coleman and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn. Mrs. Estes was also preceded in death by her husband Don Estes...
$100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OBITUARY: Candace Farmer Wilson
Candace Farmer Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, she was 59 years old. She was born in Huntland, TN to Ray Farmer and Carolyn Cagle Farmer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson; sons, Evan, Seth (Shaena), and Kyle...
OBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.
Robert Lee Hall, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, he was 63 years old. He was a native of Rantoul, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the Coast Guard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Doris...
Groundbreaking: Center for Excellence in Murfreesboro
Center for Excellence held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 408 Jayhawk Court in Murfreesboro. The mission of the Center For Excellence is to provide quality care to individuals with unique needs by assisting them in all aspects of their lives. CFE strives to help individuals with special needs by providing a broad scope of services.
Ribbon Cutting: Stanlick Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Stanlick Chiropractic Barfield Office Expansion held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E in Murfreesboro. Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Stanlick Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0