ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

New Fall Flying Solo Exhibits Arrives at Nashville International Airport®

The Fall installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the incredible artwork of Duncan McDaniel, Marleen De Waele-De Bock, and Rima Day. The Flying Solo series is a respected, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. The Fall 2022 exhibit, which is open now through January 2, 2023, is a part of BNA’s Arts at the Airport program.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022. Earth, Wind & Fire. Wednesday, October...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

Uncle Dave Macon Days Returns Oct 7-8 at a New Venue

Starting from humble beginnings on the lawn of the Rutherford County Courthouse in 1978, Uncle Dave Macon Days has been a Middle Tennessee tradition. Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8, 2022. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time. While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use development.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Disney to Bring its First Immersive Experience to Nashville

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh, to develop Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which will receive its world premiere in Toronto this December and then can be seen across the United States and other areas of the world in the next year.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Rutherford Source

3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville

Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season. Stranger Things Halloween Pop-up at Beercade Headquarters. 114 2nd Avenue South, Nashville. It’s that time of year again! HAWKINS ARCADE RETURNS OCTOBER 6. Nashville’s Stranger...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Belcourt Theatre to Host ‘Strong Leads’, a Film Seminar for High School Girls

Strong Leads: A Film Seminar for High School Girls is a free program spotlighting films by and about women and gender-nonconforming artists. It is designed for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade girls of all identities. A presentation of the Belcourt’s education and engagement program, Strong Leads explores gender representation in cinema, in the Hollywood establishment, and in film discourse.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Surrender
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Loretta Lynn

Country superstar Loretta Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning, Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn was 90. Over the course of her 60-year career, the famous native of Butcher Hollow, Ky. amassed a staggering 51 Top 10 hits, garnered every accolade available in music from GRAMMY awards to induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and broke down barriers for women everywhere with songs like “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jamie Laureen Cowley

Jamie Laureen Cowley of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, she was 74 years old. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, James Aubrey Caldwell and Eleanor Maurine Caldwell. Mrs. Cowley was a member of Highland Heights of Church of...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes

Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 81 years old. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Coleman and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn. Mrs. Estes was also preceded in death by her husband Don Estes...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

$100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
SPRING HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Candace Farmer Wilson

Candace Farmer Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, she was 59 years old. She was born in Huntland, TN to Ray Farmer and Carolyn Cagle Farmer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson; sons, Evan, Seth (Shaena), and Kyle...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.

Robert Lee Hall, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, he was 63 years old. He was a native of Rantoul, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the Coast Guard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Doris...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Groundbreaking: Center for Excellence in Murfreesboro

Center for Excellence held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 408 Jayhawk Court in Murfreesboro. The mission of the Center For Excellence is to provide quality care to individuals with unique needs by assisting them in all aspects of their lives. CFE strives to help individuals with special needs by providing a broad scope of services.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Stanlick Chiropractic in Murfreesboro

Stanlick Chiropractic Barfield Office Expansion held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E in Murfreesboro. Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Stanlick Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy