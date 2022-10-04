Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2
We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Glossom Trailer
Meet Glossom and learn more about this thrill-seeking dancer in this latest trailer for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Glossom makes his way to the mobile game through the new tourney.
IGN
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks
McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
IGN
New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Finale Teaser Hints at Major Revelations
Some of the major threads raised in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be coming to a head in the finale, if a new teaser released today during New York Comic Con today is any indication. This new look contains some old footage,...
IGN
Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win
In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development
CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
IGN
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super...
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
IGN
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
IGN
Grounded Wiki Guide
This page features information about the basic Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Arrow.
IGN
These Disney Supersize Figures Are an Animation Fan's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022
There's never any shortage of cool Star Wars, Marvel and DC collectibles on display at comic book conventions, but some companies stand out by venturing a little off the beaten path. That's certainly the case with Super7, whose NYCC booth is a treasure trove of figures from franchises like Disney animation, Transformers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Titles of the Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free titles of this week, as the store will give away Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. The two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 13, 8:30 PM IST. Rising Hell. Rising Hell is a vertical...
IGN
Sour Staff
This page features information about the Sour Staff in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Sour Staff.
IGN
Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)
First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
IGN
Black Ant Shovel
This page features information about the Black Ant Shovel in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shovel.
IGN
You Can Just Straight Up Buy a Steam Deck Now - IGN Daily Fix
If you’re tired of waiting in a months-long queue to buy a Steam Deck, Valve has some good news. Apparently their supply chain issues have cleared up and they’re removing the waitlist for the Steam Deck. That means you can head on over to Steam and place your order right now, and it’ll arrive in a couple of weeks (maybe sooner!). And that’s not all, Valve also revealed the specs and price for the Steam Deck Docking Station.
IGN
Black Ox Hammer
This page features information about the Black Ox Hammer in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Hammer.
Comments / 0