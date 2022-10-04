ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
IGN

Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2

We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
IGN

Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks

McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
IGN

Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win

In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
IGN

Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development

CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
IGN

Grounded Wiki Guide

This page features information about the basic Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Arrow.
IGN

These Disney Supersize Figures Are an Animation Fan's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022

There's never any shortage of cool Star Wars, Marvel and DC collectibles on display at comic book conventions, but some companies stand out by venturing a little off the beaten path. That's certainly the case with Super7, whose NYCC booth is a treasure trove of figures from franchises like Disney animation, Transformers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
IGN

Epic Games Store Free Titles of the Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free titles of this week, as the store will give away Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. The two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 13, 8:30 PM IST. Rising Hell. Rising Hell is a vertical...
IGN

Sour Staff

This page features information about the Sour Staff in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Sour Staff.
IGN

Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)

First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
IGN

Black Ant Shovel

This page features information about the Black Ant Shovel in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shovel.
IGN

You Can Just Straight Up Buy a Steam Deck Now - IGN Daily Fix

If you’re tired of waiting in a months-long queue to buy a Steam Deck, Valve has some good news. Apparently their supply chain issues have cleared up and they’re removing the waitlist for the Steam Deck. That means you can head on over to Steam and place your order right now, and it’ll arrive in a couple of weeks (maybe sooner!). And that’s not all, Valve also revealed the specs and price for the Steam Deck Docking Station.
IGN

Black Ox Hammer

This page features information about the Black Ox Hammer in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Hammer.
