Read full article on original website
Related
‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation
The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
WATCH: Jordan Poole sighting after Draymond Green altercation will calm nerves of Warriors fans
The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world on Wednesday after news broke that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice. The pair reportedly had to be separated by their teammates after Green “forcefully struck” Poole during a heated confrontation. At this point,...
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA
Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
RELATED PEOPLE
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch
Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
NBA・
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent
Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Draymond Green’s immediate reaction after shocking fight with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.
Aces’ Kelsey Plum criticizes NBA 2K after game excludes A’ja Wilson on promo
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum wasn’t too happy with what she saw from NBA 2K when scrolling through Twitter yesterday. The 2022 all-star quote tweeted the game after it posted a graphic of generic players wearing Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Candace Parker jerseys. Most notably left off: 2022 MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James shows his commitment to Lakers with no-chill Clippers take
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James truly loves this franchise and has absolutely no time for the LA Clippers, who play in the same arena as them. He’s so committed to the Lakers that if his mom was on their city rivals, he’d literally put her on the floor. Yes, you heard that right. Just […] The post LeBron James shows his commitment to Lakers with no-chill Clippers take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 potential trade candidates for Blazers as 2022-23 NBA preseason begins
The Portland Trail Blazers traded three of their five starters from last season’s training camp roster. It is only Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic who are left from the nucleus of this batch of Portland, but this new roster has the potential to surprise many NBA fans this season. Lillard was able to recuperate and get back to 100%, while they added two integral pieces in Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II.
2 reasons Timberwolves won’t win 2023 NBA championship
After years of mediocrity, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going all-in for the NBA championship this season. Fresh off of their playoff appearance in 2022, the team made a blockbuster trade, acquiring former DPOY Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. It was a move that clearly signaled one thing: the ‘Wolves are going for it this season.
Sixers' Joel Embiid worked out over the summer with Thunder's Chet Holmgren
The summer is the time for NBA players to work out together and continue to work on their games. The Philadelphia 76ers were popular among the pro-ams all throughout the summer as they worked on their games together and they even mixed in some work with other players. A video...
Kevin Durant’s Fantasy Basketball Outlook For 2022-23 NBA Season
Kevin Durant’s return from a ruptured achilles over the past two seasons has been quite impressive. Durant hasn’t lost a step, proving that he is still one of the league’s elite scorers. It didn’t lead to much success with the Brooklyn Nets last season, but that wasn’t really Durant’s fault. Last season, Durant was the […] The post Kevin Durant’s Fantasy Basketball Outlook For 2022-23 NBA Season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0