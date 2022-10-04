Read full article on original website
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
State Police: PBA is not asking for donations
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new scam in the Ithaca area. Trooper Aga Dembinska tells us it involves the state police. While donations are accepted, Aga says requests don’t come by phone. Aga says if you get a call like that, hang up. FULL INTERVIEW: Trooper...
Budget proposal would raise sewer and water rates for City of Ithaca residents
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s 2023 proposed budget would increase several rates for residents in the city. It includes a two percent bump in water rates, a 10 percent hike in sewer expenses, and anticipated raises in sidewalk fees. The total budget proposal comes to just under $90 million, which is about $6 million more than last year’s.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
Cortland considers banning smoking and vaping on Main Street
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking may be outlawed on a busy street in Cortland. Officials are considering banning smoking and vaping on Main Street. They say the goal is to cut cigarette litter and reduce the annoyance of second-hand smoke. A public hearing on the proposal happens on October...
Big increase in demand at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The need for food is growing. Natasha Thompson is president of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News, she went through some of the numbers. Thompson says it’s been a few years since she’s seen such a demand....
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
Cortland County man charged with rape
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing a rape charge. 60-year-old Charles Warren of Solon was picked up yesterday afternoon by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. In July, Warren allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim known to him. He will face the charge of second-degree rape in Town of Solon Court on October 26th.
Fall Festival to attract many to Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — This weekend, there’s a seasonal celebration in Candor. The Fall Festival has many activities on tap, like a book sale, card games, and a scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will also take place across the town. The fest runs Friday through Sunday. For a...
RaNic Golf Club hopes to build hotel, townhomes in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cayuga Heights are reviewing plans to redevelop RaNic Golf Club. The project involves building townhomes and a 56-room hotel. The village’s Planning Board has concerns about overflow parking – officials suggest reducing the number of hotel rooms to 30. An...
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying larceny suspect
NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public. They’re trying to identify the man pictured below. They say he could be responsible for a larceny in the Town of Newark Valley. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s website.
SUNY Cortland, Cornell Baseball coaches amazed by Aaron Judge’s record
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new home run king in the American League. Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge hit his record-setting 62nd homer of the season on Tuesday. SUNY Cortland Baseball Head Coach Joe Brown is impressed by the feat, considering the quality of pitching. Cornell Baseball...
