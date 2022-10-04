ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Verizon customers may have issues calling 911, Hernando deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze9Ee_0iLj95H100

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911, according to an announcement from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office .

Authorities said calls made from phones on the Verizon cellular network to 911 operators may fail. Deputies said 911 operators may hear the caller if the connection is made, but the caller may not be able to hear the operator.

Deputies said if the call rings the Emergency Communications Center but fails, operators will call back.

Text to 911 is still available.

Verizon Wireless users are advised to contact the temporary administrative line set up until the issue is fixed. The temporary line can be reached at 352-754-6850.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Verizon Wireless#Verizon Customers#News Channel 8#Wfla News#Nexstar Media Inc
Beach Beacon

Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home

LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Person dies after being shot several times at Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being shot several times at a Tampa home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at a home on Coral Drive. When deputies arrived, they said they found a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Firefighters took the person to […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy