College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game

Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
A day in Greer, South Carolina

(Sponsored Content) We’re exploring a gem of an Upstate town tucked into the foothills of the Blueridge Mountains. Greer, South Carolina is home to beautiful scenery, a charming downtown, and a collection of local businesses that we’re ready to explore… all while riding a party on wheels.
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
Let's Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C.

Let's Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C. Let’s Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C. Let's Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C. Pickens city council member, mayor pro tem accused …. Pickens city council member, mayor pro tem accused of sexual conduct with a minor. 7Weather Forecast.
SC military leaders say more affordable housing needed near installations

Leadership from the 8 major military installations in South Carolina and Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, met with the Governor and agency heads in downtown Columbia Thursday. SC military leaders say more affordable housing needed …. Leadership from the 8 major military installations in South Carolina and Fort Gordon in...
SC governor responds to fake school shooting calls

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville on Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. "There's no excuse for that kind of conduct. People try to get the children...
Family Promise Barn, Boots and Brew Event

Family Promise of Pickens County wants you to come out and “kick up your heels” to the Barn, Boots and Brew on October 11 and have a fun time. The evening is promised to be amazing with “extraordinary” silent auction items.
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
