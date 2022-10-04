GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The ongoing debate over books with certain themes and passages on the shelves in public libraries is more than just a Jamestown Township issue. While the “defunding” of Patmos Library over LGBTQ books in the growing Ottawa County community certainly grabbed national headlines, the broader topic of requesting to remove specific books from library shelves is popping up in West Michigan and beyond.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO