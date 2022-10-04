Read full article on original website
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
These candidates are seeking a seat in Congress representing Jackson, Calhoun, Kalamazoo counties
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg is facing three other candidates seeking a U.S. Congress seat in a new district in the Jackson-area in the Nov. 8 general election. The newly-drawn 5th U.S. Congressional District includes all of Jackson County, as well as parts of Calhoun and...
Kalamazoo County justice facility construction faces 4-month delay
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The construction project to build the new justice facility in Kalamazoo County is facing an approximately four-month delay due to supply chain issues, County Administrator/Controller Kevin A. Catlin said. The project is now estimated to be completed, with the county taking full occupancy, in fall 2023, Catlin...
Four candidates compete for two seats on Kalamazoo Valley Community College board
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Valley Community College will welcome two trustees to their board this fall. Four candidates will appear on this year’s ballot vying for the openings. Patrick Alan Farmer, 39, is a 20-year resident of Kalamazoo and senior accounts clerk. He received his bachelor’s of business administration...
See fall 2022 enrollment numbers for school districts serving Kalamazoo County
Kalamazoo Public Schools experienced a slight drop in enrollment this fall while Portage saw a slight increase, based on numbers collected Wednesday, Oct. 5, the state’s official student count day. Overall, it appears that public school enrollment has largely stabilized in Kalamazoo County, in the wake of the tumult...
Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
Former Grand Rapids school board president, community advocate competing for open Third Ward seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A former president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education and a community advocate are facing off Nov. 8 for the open city commission seat representing much of the Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. Rev. Kenneth Hoskins, the senior pastor at Alpha Omega...
See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
Ottawa Area ISD, Holland Public Schools hosting hiring events next week
OTTAWA COUNTY — A pair of local school districts will hold job fair events next week as they look to fill a variety of positions. More:Michigan schools grappling with lack of bus drivers, support staff ...
Library books being challenged, ‘tiny home’ community planned: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 1-6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The ongoing debate over books with certain themes and passages on the shelves in public libraries is more than just a Jamestown Township issue. While the “defunding” of Patmos Library over LGBTQ books in the growing Ottawa County community certainly grabbed national headlines, the broader topic of requesting to remove specific books from library shelves is popping up in West Michigan and beyond.
Michigan marijuana reformers praise Biden for ‘first big domino’ on path to federal legalization
Federal reluctance to catch up with Michigan and most of the nation regarding marijuana policy wavered this week. President’s Joe Biden’s announcement signaling a shift in strict federal marijuana policy won’t have any immediate impact on most Michigan residents, but it’s still receiving praise from Michigan marijuana reformers.
