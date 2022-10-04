ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

The Saginaw News

These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district

ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools

JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Library books being challenged, ‘tiny home’ community planned: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 1-6

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The ongoing debate over books with certain themes and passages on the shelves in public libraries is more than just a Jamestown Township issue. While the “defunding” of Patmos Library over LGBTQ books in the growing Ottawa County community certainly grabbed national headlines, the broader topic of requesting to remove specific books from library shelves is popping up in West Michigan and beyond.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
