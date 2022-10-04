ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanatah, IN

WISH-TV

Another man arrested after slaying of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say another person has been arrested in connection with the killing of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel in late December. Illinois police said Friday it arrested 22-year-old Xavier Harris of Bradley on Wednesday on...
BRADLEY, IL
WISH-TV

Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Suspect in Purdue dorm slaying claims he was ‘blackmailed’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon. Ji Min Sha, 22, made statements to reporters while outside of the courtroom at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Cameras are not allowed inside of the courtroom in Indiana.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Kokomo Cat Café

ININDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was at the “NAMI Walks Your Way” mental health walk, so Barney Wood joined Hanna Mordoh to discuss the Kokomo Cat Café.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Huntington places coaches named in lawsuit on administrative leave

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Huntington University coaches have been placed on leave after being named in a federal lawsuit that outlined sexual abuse and doping allegations against the track and cross country programs. Huntington University has announced that Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines are on administrative leave following...
HUNTINGTON, IN
