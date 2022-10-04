Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Another man arrested after slaying of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd
BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say another person has been arrested in connection with the killing of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel in late December. Illinois police said Friday it arrested 22-year-old Xavier Harris of Bradley on Wednesday on...
WISH-TV
Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
WISH-TV
Suspect in Purdue dorm slaying claims he was ‘blackmailed’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon. Ji Min Sha, 22, made statements to reporters while outside of the courtroom at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Cameras are not allowed inside of the courtroom in Indiana.
WISH-TV
2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested in Gary after chase in stolen vehicle ends with crash
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults and three juveniles were arrested Monday after a car chase with police after an attempted traffic stop, involving a stolen vehicle in Gary, according to Indiana State Police. At 12:54 a.m. on Monday, a trooper was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man from Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man missing from Sliver Lake. Police say he may be in danger. Terry Nash was last seen at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Silver Lake, which is 100 miles north of Indianapolis. Nash is...
WISH-TV
Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Kokomo Cat Café
ININDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was at the “NAMI Walks Your Way” mental health walk, so Barney Wood joined Hanna Mordoh to discuss the Kokomo Cat Café.
WISH-TV
Huntington places coaches named in lawsuit on administrative leave
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Huntington University coaches have been placed on leave after being named in a federal lawsuit that outlined sexual abuse and doping allegations against the track and cross country programs. Huntington University has announced that Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines are on administrative leave following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student and Indianapolis native Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a...
Comments / 0