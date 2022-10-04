ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Rock 108

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022

What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Rock 108

A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd

Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene

If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On

Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country

Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Perfect For Halloween, Possessed Creepy Dolls You Can Actually Buy

Anybody that knows me knows I love the month of October and everything about it. There's the cooler weather, football is in full swing and then there's Halloween. Call me creepy, but I can't get enough of Halloween. The festivals, trunk or treats, candy, and costumes are all made complete with great movies to accompany the holiday.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

APD Asking For Help in Finding This Man Who Beat up an ATM Machine

Abilene Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera beating the heck out of an ATM machine. We've all been there at least once, right? You think you have a certain amount of money in the bank, but then you get to the ATM and you don't have squat. I'm not sure that this is what caused the man to snap and take a tire iron to the machine. But, be honest, you've thought about it, right?
ABILENE, TX
