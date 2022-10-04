Read full article on original website
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation
The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.
Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch
Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent
Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy
The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Old Draymond Green video goes viral for the wrong reasons after Jordan Poole punch during Warriors practice
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green continues to go viral for the wrong reasons after the video of his fight with Jordan Poole has been leaked. For those who missed it, Green has been the talk of the town after he “struck” Poole during the Warriors’ practice last Wednesday. A couple of days later, the […] The post Old Draymond Green video goes viral for the wrong reasons after Jordan Poole punch during Warriors practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James shows his commitment to Lakers with no-chill Clippers take
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James truly loves this franchise and has absolutely no time for the LA Clippers, who play in the same arena as them. He’s so committed to the Lakers that if his mom was on their city rivals, he’d literally put her on the floor. Yes, you heard that right. Just […] The post LeBron James shows his commitment to Lakers with no-chill Clippers take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
