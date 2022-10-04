LONDON (AP) — Most train services across the U.K. were canceled Saturday as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in a week, and part of a surging wave of strikes from workers seeking pay raises to keep up with inflation that is running at almost 10%. Only about 20% of train services were expected to operate across the U.K. on Saturday, according to infrastructure operator Network Rail, with disruption spilling over into Sunday morning. “We know that it’s difficult for the public,” said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union. “But what we see around the country are more and more people who are fed up with the way they are being treated at work.

