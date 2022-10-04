Read full article on original website
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON (AP) — Most train services across the U.K. were canceled Saturday as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in a week, and part of a surging wave of strikes from workers seeking pay raises to keep up with inflation that is running at almost 10%. Only about 20% of train services were expected to operate across the U.K. on Saturday, according to infrastructure operator Network Rail, with disruption spilling over into Sunday morning. “We know that it’s difficult for the public,” said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union. “But what we see around the country are more and more people who are fed up with the way they are being treated at work.
UAL, DAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Wall Street’s Top Pick Ahead of Q3 Results?
Airlines are seeing strong demand but a potential recession might impact travel trends in the months ahead. Moreover, staffing challenges and increased fuel costs are weighing on profitability. Ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, we will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three major airlines. Airlines witnessed strong traffic...
Airbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
Airbnb and Expedia shares have been crushed ahead of a recession year. As the market focuses on the post-recession rebound and a continuation of the post-coronavirus travel bounce-back, shares of both firms could be in for considerable upside. In this article, we’ll compare Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE),...
AerCap Signs Key Agreements with SAS AB for 6 Airbus A320
AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has signed retention and lease extension agreements for six Airbus (OTC:EADSF) A320 planes with SAS AB. SAS is a long-standing customer of aviation leasing leader AerCap and the agreements support SAS in its business transformation and steps to become an efficient airline. Is AER a Good Stock?
