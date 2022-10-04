Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jean H. Pesek, 81, Waite Park
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Jean H. Pesek, 81, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, Little Falls
Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, resident of Little Falls, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, October 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
George “Junior” C. Haag, 88, Eden Valley
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for George “Junior” Haag, age 88, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be in Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services Tuesday all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
George William Lancaster, 81, Royalton
George William Lancaster of Royalton, MN, passed away October 3, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton on October 7th. Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. With the funeral commencing at 11. https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/george-lancaster-8098083. George was born November 14, 1940 to William and Vera...
Ronald E. Schmitz, 71, Sauk Rapids
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Ronald E. Schmitz, age 71, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries sustained working in the woods, doing something he loved. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.
Peter Raymond Fussy, 55, Little Falls
Peter Raymond Fussy, age 55, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and continue from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sobieski. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
Teacher Of The Month: Pat Tax of Pierz-Healy High School
Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for October: Pat Tax from Pierz-Healy High School! Ms. Tax is an agriculture teacher at the school and was nominated by Hailey T:. "I think Mrs. Tax should be Teacher of the Month because she is AWESOME! She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy! She actually gets to know her students and cares about them. She puts other people before herself and she cares about the planet. She never hesitates to lend a helping hand. She makes sure everyone feels welcome. She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people make mistakes she helps them figure it out. When something doesn't turn out right she finds a way to make it work! Please please please choose Mrs. Tax as your Teacher of the Month because she deserves it more than anyone I know!! She actually changes her students’ lives and helps shape their futures. She once had a student who started a small greenhouse for a project in her class. He didn’t expect it to be a long term thing. The next year he built a greenhouse a little bigger than the past year. Now he owns 4 HUGE greenhouses! I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive? She listens to her students’ opinions and if they don’t understand something she explains it to them-not just things we learn about in the classroom, stuff going on in the world. She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint! If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates on their lives. She REALLY really deserves this nomination!"
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
Update: Patrol Releases Name of Man Seriously Hurt in Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the young man seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. Troopers say 23-year-old Daniel Modi of St. Cloud has life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeanne Ann Cornell, 91, Cold Spring
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Peace United Methodist Church, Virginia, MN for Jeanne Ann Cornell, age 91, who died Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, MN. There will be a visitation one hour prior...
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
willmarradio.com
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck
LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital. The man's condition is currently unknown.
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were now open and ready. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0