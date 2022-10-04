PREVIEW: Miles Takes on State Ranked Albany in District Opener

MILES – Miles will look to start district football competition off with a win as the state ranked Albany Lions make the trip to take on the Bulldogs in their district opener.

Before the bye week, the Miles Bulldogs fell to the Ozona Lions 41-26, losing their first game of the season. The Albany Lions, who were ranked at third in the state before losing to Comanche, dropped to #9 and had last week off. It’ll be Bulldog quarterback Hayven Book and company taking on the Lion’s rushing attack who are led by running back Adam Hill.

Albany Lions (3-2) vs Miles Bulldogs (4-1)

Miles’ signal caller, junior Hayven Book, is having a fantastic year for the Bulldogs. In four games, Book has gone 70-112 for 1,144 yards, 20 touchdowns, and two interception. The running game has the threat of Devin Medina, Tanner Wood, Dylan Garza, and Book. Those four have 614 of the 680 total rushing yards the Bulldogs have this season. They also have 13 scores on the ground.

Through the air, Carson and Cooper Ellison, and Jaylen Torres are some off Book’s favorite targets as they have 49 catches, 716 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

The Bulldog defense is led by sophomore defensive end Jaxon Petillo who had 16 solo tackles, 22 assists, 38 total tackles, three quarterback hurries, two tackle for loss, and one sack. Fellow sophomore Lane Godfrey and senior Holton Wilson follow that production up with 21 and 26 total tackles respectively and Wilson also has a fumble recovery. Miles could stand to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks as they only have five sacks, two of them from senior Auden Torres who also has two hurries and a caused fumble.

Four players, Carson Ellison, senior Kyle Vahlenkamp, and sophomores Preston Tapia and Colton Kelly, have one interception each. The Dogs have six passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

The Lions started off with senior Cole Chapman at quarterback and for three games, he put up decent numbers going 27-44 for 274 yards and two touchdowns. In the last two games, senior London Fuentes has gone 16 for 25 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. While quarterback may be up in the air, the running game is a real threat. Junior back Adam Hill means business with 93 carries, 719 yards and nine touchdowns. Fuentes and Chapman put up 244 yards and a score and back up Coy LeFevre has 201 yards and three trips to the endzone.

To catch the ball, the Lions have junior Cason Fairchild who has 15 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown. Fuentes pops up again with 11 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Fuentes could be more of a headache then Hill due to his flexibility.

Hill is a two-way player and a good one at that as he’s got 22 solo tackles and 44 tackles overall. He also gets behind the line and has eight tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and three quarterback hurries. Fuentes shows back up on the defensive side with two interceptions and five passes defended. Junior Wyatt Windham makes plays as well with two interceptions and four passes defended.

Miles’ Holton Wilson will have his hands full with Tye Edgar who has 34 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and three quarterback hurries. Senior Coy Cauble makes his mark in tackles with 49 and a sack.

Albany is ranked 9th in the state and it’s easy to see why. Miles is ready to put the Ozona loss behind them and focus on the Lions. Coach Jayson Wilhelm wants to put the district on notice and get a gold ball. The motto at Miles this season is “Row the Boat” as you can’t see what’s ahead, but you can see what’s behind and move on from it.

Other matchups in the district are:

Cross Plains (5-0) vs Roscoe (2-2)

Sophomore quarterback Kade Purvis has gone 48-72 for 547 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Noah Moses runs hard out of the backfield with 63 carries for 567 yards and eight scores. Dusty Wyatt backs Moses up with 123 yard and four touchdowns. Ryan Reed has 12 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Moses appears on the defense with two interceptions and Cross Plains has six overall.

Roscoe’s stats are incomplete but in two games Jax Watts threw for 446 yards, five scores, and four interceptions. Seth Wilcox and Gaven Martinez ran for 202 yards and one touchdown. Wilcox also caught 12 balls for 214 yards and two touchdowns in those games. Tight end Parker Gleaton caught eight passes for 116 yards and two scores.

Hamlin (4-1) vs Abilene TLCA (0-5)

Hamlin doesn’t have up to date stats but in three games, they proved to be a running team with 674 yards and four scores. Through the air, they averaged 60 yards a game. Swenson Benavides went 15-37 for 178 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also had 310 yards on the ground in those three games. Freshman Ian Gruben put up two scores on two catches.

COVER1 will be in Miles for the Bulldogs district opener against the state ranked Lions so tune into COVER1 for exclusive interviews, score updates, highlights, and coverage at around 4:00, 8:00, and 10:00 p.m. only on San Angelo LIVE!