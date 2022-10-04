ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

State declares emergency as work begins to stabilize railroad tracks; Amtrak, Metrolink remain unavailable

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qNJc_0iLj8BWL00

State and Orange County transportation officials declared an emergency and approved $6 million this week for construction to stabilize the sliding railroad tracks at San Clemente, a job expected to take 30 to 45 days before passenger service can resume.

Transit officials suspended Amtrak passenger and Metrolink commuter rail service Friday until further notice between Orange and San Diego counties because of the gradually moving hillside along about 700 feet of the tracks just north of Camp Pendleton.

The 140-year-old coastal rail line is the only viable route for passenger and freight trains between San Diego and the rest of the United States. The 350-mile LOSSAN corridor between San Diego, Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo is one of the nation's busiest rail routes.

Coaster commuter service between Oceanside and San Diego is not affected. However, the tracks on the coastal bluffs in Del Mar also are threatened by coastal erosion. Trains have been halted or slowed there in the past for a series of stabilization projects and repairs.

Passenger service between Orange County and Oceanside was suspended for about three weeks after heavy rain and storm surge in September 2021 caused some movement of the tracks at San Clemente. More than 18,000 tons of boulders were brought in by BNSF freight trains and placed on the coastal side of the railroad as riprap for stabilization.

Annual ridership is nearly 3 million on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner trains and 5 million on Coaster and Metrolink commuter trains, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority. Freight trains carry $1 billion in goods annually on the LOSSAN corridor, according to a 2021 report by state Secretary of Transportation David S. Kim.

BNSF uses the rails under a "shared-use agreement" that allows the freight company to make its own determination when its trains can run. Normally it operates about six trains daily to and from rail terminals at the Port of San Diego, carrying everything from new foreign cars to building supplies and wind turbine blades. A company spokesman did not respond to messages Tuesday.

One company, The Pasha Group, has its own 157-acre terminal at San Diego's port, where it processes up to 400,000 vehicles annually, nearly all of which are shipped by rail.

"Our understanding is that one train for goods movement will operate daily through the corridor, although BNSF is also delivering riprap to the site, so there may be additional trains, all operating at reduced speeds through the area," Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman Eric Carpenter said in an email Tuesday.

Geologists and engineers monitoring the slide area detected new movement at the rate of 0.01 inch to 0.04 inch per day after another storm last month. Passenger service was halted Sept. 30, and BNSF is again bringing in rock for more riprap.

In addition to the immediate repair work, the Orange County Transportation Authority is reviewing long-term options to protect the coastal rail line, officials said.

"This stabilization effort is clearly an interim fix, and OCTA will continue to work with its partners on a long-term solution," Carpenter said. "That could include re-routing the track further from the ocean. But such a fix would require years of planning and would be expensive. So right now we are focused on this interim fix."

Studies to reroute the tracks in Del Mar, probably through a tunnel, have been underway for years. Construction costs could exceed $4 billion, and completion is probably decades away. But the state awarded $300 million earlier this year to local agencies for further planning to advance the project.

The emergency declaration approved Monday by the OCTA board of directors cleared the way to hire a contractor to proceed with the stabilization work in San Clemente.

"Our first priority, of course, is the safety and well-being of all rail passengers and crew members who travel through this area," said OCTA Chair Mark A. Murphy, who is also the mayor of Orange, in a news release.

"We greatly appreciate Caltrans and the California Transportation Commission taking decisive action on this and working with us so quickly on advancing a solution," said OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson.

"We understand the urgency of this issue and are working around the clock with all of our partners, including at Metrolink, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, the state and our elected leaders to complete this work as efficiently as possible, always prioritizing safety," Johnson said.

OCTA is working with federal and state officials to secure additional funding for the emergency construction, which is expected to cost about $12 million overall.

"A timeline for completing the work is still being completed," Carpenter said. "Clearing vegetation and staging for emergency work is anticipated to begin this week, with installation of ground anchors as soon as possible."

The metal ground anchors will be inserted at a 45-degree angle into the bedrock beneath the slope to keep it from slipping further toward the track and the ocean, he said.

Like the blufftop segment in Del Mar, the San Clemente section of track is one of the few places on the corridor where there's not enough right-of-way to add a second set of tracks. Relocation could solve that problem.

Multiple sets of rails allow trains to pass each other and speeds up service. More than two-thirds of the San Diego County segment has been double-tracked so far, with plans to eventually double-track more than 97 percent of the corridor, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

OCTA owns the railroad right-of-way between Fullerton, near Anaheim, and the San Diego County border. North County Transit District owns the right-of-way from the Orange County border to the Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego.

Amtrak's Office of Inspector General issued a memorandum Dec. 6, 2021, which noted that while Amtrak met all its regulatory obligations, it "may be missing opportunities to gather all the information it needs" to assure safety in places such as San Clemente in Del Mar.

The inspector general's memo urged the national railroad operator to participate more actively in related working groups and discussions with the OCTA, NCTD and other agencies.

Amtrak's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Scot Naparstek said in response he would designate a company representative to participate in any future discussions of evolving coastal conditions, remediation efforts and the potential realignment of the train's Pacific Surfliner route.

Updates :
4:20 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022 : This story has been updated to add more information and quotes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 5

Related
rtands.com

San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended

A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
disneydining.com

Landslide Halts Train Service Near Disney Resort

One of the great things about living in California is the hundreds of miles of gorgeous coastline. From San Diego to San Francisco and beyond, living and working by the water is something that a lot of people want in their lives. However, there are downsides to building things right along the water’s edge, and hundreds of thousands of Californians are about to learn that the hard way.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
City
Fullerton, CA
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
San Clemente, CA
Government
San Clemente, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
KPBS

San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen

October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
NBC San Diego

New Day, New Record Gas Price in San Diego

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435. The average price has risen 19 consecutive days and 32 of the past 33, increasing $1.213, including 2.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.184 higher than one month ago and $2.063 greater than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carpenter
thecapistranodispatch.com

San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Rezoning for Camino Playhouse Property to Facilitate 4-Story Parking Structure, Amid Concerns the Theater Could Vanish

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Metrolink#Railroad Tracks#Rail Service#State#Bnsf
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River

An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
localocnews.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy