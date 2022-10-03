Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
UPDATE: LFR battles two-alarm garage fire in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm garage fire in the Near South neighborhood. Flames could be seen shooting from a garage near 16th and Rose Streets around 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. Firefighters got the fire under control, but Battalion Chief Jim Bopp says the...
WOWT
Early morning fire in Omaha under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of an early Thursday morning fire is under investigation. Crews arrived near 21st & Paul Street to a building and declared a working fire on the scene. People were in the building at the time according to the release but thankfully no injuries were...
WOWT
Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was allegedly combative with fire crews during a Monday evening house fire. Omaha Fire says crews were dispatched to the area of 25th and Binney Street for a house fire at 6:57 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were told that a neighbor saw flames coming...
WOWT
Natural gas line break closes Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
WOWT
Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
WOWT
New iPhone technology alerts Lincoln Police of fatal weekend crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Lincoln were alerted to a devastating weekend crash that claimed six lives thanks to the newest iPhone technology. Lincoln Police said this week the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the road and collided with a tree in an east Lincoln neighborhood.
WOWT
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said the driver of a motorcycle is dead and his passenger is in the hospital, following a crash Wednesday. LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when they attempted to merge into the same lane and collided near Cotner Boulevard. The collision caused the motorcycle to fall and slide into a car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Motorcycle driver in critical condition, passenger injured in crash near Cotner and O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police continue to investigate a serious crash from Wednesday afternoon. LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when one or both of the vehicles tried to merge and crashed near Cotner Boulevard. LPD...
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes open again on I-80 and Giles after crash
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says that a crash is blocking I-80 westbound at mile marker 443. The department cautions motorists to keep to the left lane.
WOWT
Technology alerts Omaha first responders of car involved in high-speed crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We learned how technology alerted emergency crews in Lincoln to a violent crash this week. A driver and five passengers slammed into a tree Sunday. One of the individuals had an iPhone 14. It has a new feature where it sensed the crash and called 911. Tragically all six people died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Two Omaha fires deemed suspicious
6 News has learned about an accusation that a staff member at an Omaha Public School used a racial slur. In a 6 News exclusive, the race is on to get justice and closure for the family members of these two ladies who were brutally murdered in their home months ago.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
WOWT
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
WOWT
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Comments / 0