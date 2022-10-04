ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
MOBILE, AL
truecrimedaily

Alabama mom accused of fatally shooting her 13-year-old son while he slept

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her teenage son this week. According to WKRG-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, Mobile Police went to a home on the 2000 block of Jones Lane, where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.  Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.  Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of stealing excavator

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community.  The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.  Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County.  Hall was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

