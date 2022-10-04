Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
Alabama mom accused of fatally shooting her 13-year-old son while he slept
MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her teenage son this week. According to WKRG-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, Mobile Police went to a home on the 2000 block of Jones Lane, where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6. Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road. Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
Vigil held for Alabama 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot. His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 drug traffickers arrested, over 23 grams of fentanyl found: Mobile Co. deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Co. deputies arrested five alleged drug traffickers during a two-week span. In two separate cases, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Welch and Delores Welch on Sept. 23 after a narcotics warrant was issued. On Oct. 5, deputies arrested Tony McLeod, Scott Hollingsworth and Cameron McLeod in the parking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of stealing excavator
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
Police now investigating fetus, found in auctioned funeral home storage unit
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile woman credits man for saving her after spotting porch fire
A Good Samaritan is caught on camera alerting a woman to a fire in the front of her house.
WALA-TV FOX10
Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
utv44.com
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
utv44.com
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County. Hall was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County man arrested following January drug overdose involving fentanyl
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge stemming from a fentanyl overdose at the beginning of the year. Thirty-two-year-old Jourdan Solis appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Solis has been booked more than a dozen times since 2015 for various drug charges.
Comments / 0