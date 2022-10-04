Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
The 12th Armored Division Museum in Abilene Is Exposing Its Haunted Museum
The 12th Armored Division Museum is opening up its doors this year to host its first-ever haunted house tour inside the museum. When you come to think of it, the museum is a perfect place to have a haunted house tour. And with all that old war gear and equipment, there's just something creepy about that.
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022
What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
Top 10 things To Do According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau
I've known for years that Abilene is a sweet spot in Texas. So much so that George Hamilton-IV wrote and sang a song about Abilene Texas, and yes George was singing about Abilene, Texas because on the same album the next song was titled West Texas Highway. That settled the video is included below, enjoy.
One Man’s Search for Some Good Tasting Tacos in Abilene
I love me some good-tasting tacos, whether they are hard, soft, fish, beef, pork, chicken, asparagus, or veggie. I have turned the town upside down in search of good old fashion tacos, and the new veggie kind too. So, where's the best place to find some good ole tacos, inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
Abilene’s Broadwind Fabrications Expansion Is Bringing More Money and Jobs
The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) has been very instrumental in bringing a lot of new businesses into the Big Country. Since Broadwind Heavy Fabrication has been in Abilene they have continued to add and grow and now they are planning a $3 million expansion. So, you ask what is...
Another One of Abilene’s Historic Buildings Has Been Completely Destroyed
While I was not in the least bit surprised that the building was completely demolished. The original location of El Fenix Cafe located at the corner of Washington Street and North Treadaway was in need of some serious repairs. I did learn that the City of Abilene had asked the...
Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene
If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas
Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?
Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country
Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
An Abilene Native Serves in the Navy at the Stennis Space Center
Every person that is serving in the United States Navy whether here in America or around the globe got their start from somewhere. I know this very well because my son Christopher has been in the United States Navy now going on 11 years, and yes I am a very proud father.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abilene Community Theatre Kicks Off New Season September 30th With Award Winning Comedy
The Abilene Community Theatre is set to kick off a new season on Friday, September 30th. The first performance of the season is "The Play That Goes Wrong". It's a 2012 award-winning comedy about Cornley Drama Society. Under the direction of ACT veteran Mike Stephens, this promises to be an outstanding performance.
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department is Hosting a Fun Fundraiser
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever walk, run, or bicycle event to help raise money for a new pumper truck fund. With the recent wildfires this past year, all area fire departments have stretched their firefighting equipment to its limits. The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire...
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
National Night Out Promotes a Bond Between the APD and Abilene’s Community
Abilene's National Night Out has been a little strange due to the pandemic the last few years. However, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever as the Abilene Police Department will spread out and have its National Night Out at 4565 South 1st Street near the Winters Freeway.
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0