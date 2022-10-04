ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022

What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
TEXAS CITY, TX
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd

Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
ABILENE, TX
Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene

If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
ABILENE, TX
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
ABILENE, TX
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?

Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
ABILENE, TX
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country

Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
ABILENE, TX
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

