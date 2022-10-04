ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

State Fair of Louisiana making its return

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rides, games, funnel cakes, and candy apples are coming to North Louisiana soon!. The 116th State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport will be from Oct. 27-Nov. 13. The fair’s marketing director, Russell Adams, said the fair will have over 100 food vendors, 50 state-of-the-art rides, live performances and the LRCA Finals Rodeo.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KNOE TV8

Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With mental health conditions still on the rise, the Louisiana Department of Health is recognizing October as Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. Dr. David Boyle,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Red snapper season to reopen for 8 days in early October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days. Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy