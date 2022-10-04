Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
KNOE TV8
State Fair of Louisiana making its return
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rides, games, funnel cakes, and candy apples are coming to North Louisiana soon!. The 116th State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport will be from Oct. 27-Nov. 13. The fair’s marketing director, Russell Adams, said the fair will have over 100 food vendors, 50 state-of-the-art rides, live performances and the LRCA Finals Rodeo.
KNOE TV8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
KNOE TV8
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is running for governor. Landry is the first candidate to officially enter the race. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroeder have said they are strongly leaning toward running, but have not made an official announcement. “We must join...
KNOE TV8
Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With mental health conditions still on the rise, the Louisiana Department of Health is recognizing October as Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. Dr. David Boyle,...
KNOE TV8
Attorney General Jeff Landry announces official run for La. governor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced that he will be running for governor. Landry announced his plan Wednesday morning on Facebook.
KNOE TV8
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
KNOE TV8
Red snapper season to reopen for 8 days in early October
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days. Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.
