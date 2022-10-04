LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO