Muskogee, OK

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame hosting ceremony, concert for 2022 inductees

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

MUSKOGEE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary with new inductees for 2022.

Organizers say singer/songwriter Wade Hayes, from Bethel Acres, and Muskogee’s Jim Paul Blair will be honored in a ceremony. Also, the Turnpike Troubadours from Tahlequah will be celebrated.

Wade Hayes

Wade Hayes is considered one of the best in country music with hits like “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing With You,” “On a Good Night,” and “What I Meant to Say.”

Within nine months of moving to Nashville, Hayes landed a recording contract with Columbia Records. “Old Enough to Know Better” hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart. He was also nominated for the ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist honor.

Following a battle with colon cancer, Hayes released “Go Live Your Life.”

Hayes and his band will kick off inductee performances at the induction ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Muskogee Civic Center.

Jim Paul Blair

While he worked as an accountant, Jim Paul Blair continued his love affair with music by playing bluegrass with several bands throughout his life.

Blair toured considerably with his band City Moon and was active with the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame for many years. He also served on the boards for the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, Red Dirt Relief Fund, and was involved with Byron Berline’s annual Oklahoma Bluegrass Festival.

Blair passed away in 2020. His self-titled “Legacy” album was posthumously released.

Turnpike Troubadours

The country-leaning rock band from Oklahoma have become one of the most popular bands touring and recording today.

The Turnpike Troubadours’ “A Long Way from Your Heart” was released and peaked in 2017 at number three on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

“As far as I am concerned, there hasn’t been a more talked about band since I began following the music scene in Oklahoma. These guys are truly hitting on all cylinders right now and since late spring 2022 they have sold out shows in many of the best arenas and venues. We are thrilled they will be playing for our show this year and they promise an entertaining evening,” Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Tony Corbell said.

The OMHOF 25th Anniversary Induction Ceremony and Concert will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Muskogee Civic Center.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale now.

The Muskogee Civic Center said that due to demands for the tickets, the ticketing system is running slowly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

