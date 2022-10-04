Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
‘LaPolitics’: Baton Rouge’s Scott McKnight lone candidate so far for treasurer
With Treasurer John Schroder making aggressive moves in the governor’s race, state Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is creating his own foundation from which to run for treasurer next year. So far, it has been a quiet affair and McKnight is the only announced candidate of note. Over the next few weeks, McKnight has several fundraising events in major metro areas scheduled with serious donors from Louisiana’s business community attached, according to a campaign spokesperson, including stops in New Orleans (with co-host Boysie Bollinger), Shreveport (Mike Busada), Northshore (Scott Ballard), Ruston (Scott Hill) and Monroe (Bill Boles). Locally, McKnight has a fundraiser at Juban’s on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. that will be co-hosted by Erin and Russell Mosely, Lexie and Mike Polito and Alli and Dave Roberts, among others.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Marijuana convictions / Census gaps / iPad donations
Pardons: A day after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of federal inmates convicted on marijuana charges and called for state governments to do the same, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters that his hands are tied for the time being. The governor fielded questions Friday morning about potential marijuana pardons in Louisiana, a state which has taken steps to decriminalize the drug in recent years. WBRZ-TV has the full story.
Baton Rouge Business Report
McCollister: Endorsements for Nov. 8 election
Business Report does not make political endorsements. Important statewide and local elections are set for Nov. 8, with early voting beginning on Oct. 25. Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister has made his picks with some incumbents getting the nod and others getting the boot, in his latest opinion piece. In...
Comments / 0