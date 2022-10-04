Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
What Is a Stock Market Crash? Causes, Examples & Lessons Learned
It’s every investor’s worst nightmare: a sudden and steep market decline that wipes out years of gains in a matter of days. They affect everyone from retail investors to professional traders to institutional fund managers to those saving for retirement, to name just a few. Stock market crashes are not that common; they often catch investors by surprise, but when they do happen, they result in widespread losses that spell even further downside—and it can take generations to recover.
What Is a Supply Shock in Economics? Definition and Examples
What Are Supply Shocks? How Do They Affect Prices?. When something happens to change the availability of a product or commodity, its price usually increases or decreases in response. This situation is known as a supply shock. It’s a temporary disruption that often occurs without warning, due to a one-time event, like a stranded oil tanker blocking other ships from accessing a trade route, or longer-term issues, such as a war, an embargo, or a global health crisis.
The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling
The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market, but the temperature is coming down. The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated. While still robust, the headline number marks the second consecutive month of falling totals. That,...
