Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide

CBS Austin
Biden calls for marijuana possession pardons. But that doesn't mean it'll happen in Texas
Calling the criminalization of marijuana a "failed approach," President Joe Biden announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges Thursday — and urged governors to follow suit with state-level convictions for marijuana possession.
CBS Austin
New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday declared a state of emergency to help handle an influx of asylum-seekers being bused into the city from Texas and other states who are estimated to have increased the number of people in the city’s shelters to a record high. New...
CBS Austin
250,000 'Documented Dreamers' fearing deportation when they turn 21
You've heard of "dreamers," those brought here at a young age and awaiting legal status. There's another group of so-called "documented dreamers," which are folks who are here legally, but only because they're dependents under their parents’ work visas. Many are currently navigating an unclear path to citizenship, and they run the risk of aging out due to immigration backlogs.
