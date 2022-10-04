Read full article on original website
Information From an English Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
English Instructor Ken Haley helps his students with some personal instruction during his class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris Junior...
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
The Texoma Gospel Music Association Convention and Gathering to be Held in Sulphur Springs October 7-8
Buddy and Ina Gore announce the Texoma Gospel Music Association Convention and Gathering will be held October 7th and 8th in Sulphur Springs, Texas. There will be over 40 artists from many states attending. The Texoma Gospel Music Association, (TGMA), began in 1977 and is one of the oldest Gospel...
Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center Education Adviser Maria Zuniga Gives a Helping Hand
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Adviser Maria Zuniga gives a helping hand to Kalyle Wright of Sulphur Springs with his college admissions paperwork. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022
The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
October Is A Great Time To Enjoy The Fall Colors, Cooler Temperatures At Cooper Lake State Park
Submitted by Steve Killian, Complex Superintendent for Cooper Lake State Park, [email protected]. Cooper, Texas — For most Texans, when you say October, happy thoughts of cold fronts, fall colors, and outdoor activities come to mind generating a smile! What better place to shake off the oppressive summer than a Texas state park? Cooper Lake State Park is twice as nice with two parks (South Sulphur and Doctors Creek) squeezed into one perched on the banks of a 20,000 acre lake.
CHRISTUS Business News: Sulphur Springs Nurse Receives DAISY Award For Excellence In Care
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, October 3, 2022 – Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
Cindy Lou Petrea
A memorial service for Cindy Lou Petrea, 59, formerly of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. October 8, 2022, at Full Gospel House Of Prayer, 824 North Jackson St. in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Pastor Danny Ballard will officiate the service. Cindy passed away September 13, in Edwards,...
Yantis ISD Coach Who Resigned Last Week While On Administrative Leave Arrested Oct. 7
Christopher McIntosh was arrested Oct. 7, 2022. The Yantis ISD coach reportedly resigned Friday, Sept. 30, from his duties with the district while on administrative leave for “other matters, and was jailed Friday, Oct. 7, according to a post made on the YISD social media page at 4:59 p.m. Friday.
Meal-A-Day Board Approves Part-Time Paid Position To Coordinate Program, Volunteers
The Meal A Day Board has approved a paid part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what Meal-A-Day does, for potential applicants that are not familiar with the program. Meal A Day is a...
Tuesday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Nov. 8 Uniform Elections
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Uniform Elections, per Texas laws, which Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day. Those who voted earlier in the year should already be registered to vote in their...
Hopkins County To Observe Beef Day This Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Downtown Sulphur Springs will smell like a steak house tomorrow, thanks to the efforts of the 30 grilling teams competing for the cash prize and bragging rights during the 2022 NETBIO Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup, which kicks off at noon. The Ribeye Roundup, held the first Saturday in...
Memorial for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
Meal A Day Menu – October 3-7, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 3-7, 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 3 — Chicken...
Youth Accused Of Truck Stop Robbery, At Least 3 Others Sentenced In District Court
The youth accused of a truck stop robbery and at least 3 others were sentenced in district court in Hopkins County over the last week. Charles Orin Lee Nash was sentenced Friday, Sept. 30, to 20 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at Love’s Travel Stop. Nash was accused of displaying a black pistol during the robbery at Love’s at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man left the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes and was picked up in a reddish maroon colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Caddo Mills.
The St James Fiesta and Auction to be Held October 8th
The annual St. James Fiesta and Auction will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A delicious Tex-Mex meal will be prepared by the Aguilar family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Meal service begins at 5:30pm. The Live Auction begins at 7:00pm. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and much more.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested October 4
10/04/2022 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Obituary -Tess Furguson
A graveside service for Tess Furguson, age 89, of Cumby, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Ridgeway Cemetery with Don Kearby officiating. Visitation will be held at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to service. Mrs. Furguson passed away on September 30, 2022. Tess...
