ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic

Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022

The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

October Is A Great Time To Enjoy The Fall Colors, Cooler Temperatures At Cooper Lake State Park

Submitted by Steve Killian, Complex Superintendent for Cooper Lake State Park, [email protected]. Cooper, Texas — For most Texans, when you say October, happy thoughts of cold fronts, fall colors, and outdoor activities come to mind generating a smile! What better place to shake off the oppressive summer than a Texas state park? Cooper Lake State Park is twice as nice with two parks (South Sulphur and Doctors Creek) squeezed into one perched on the banks of a 20,000 acre lake.
COOPER, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Business News: Sulphur Springs Nurse Receives DAISY Award For Excellence In Care

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, October 3, 2022 – Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Tennis#Liberty Eylau#Hawks
KSST Radio

Cindy Lou Petrea

A memorial service for Cindy Lou Petrea, 59, formerly of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. October 8, 2022, at Full Gospel House Of Prayer, 824 North Jackson St. in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Pastor Danny Ballard will officiate the service. Cindy passed away September 13, in Edwards,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
KSST Radio

Memorial for Dwayne Grimes

A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – October 3-7, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 3-7, 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 3 — Chicken...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Youth Accused Of Truck Stop Robbery, At Least 3 Others Sentenced In District Court

The youth accused of a truck stop robbery and at least 3 others were sentenced in district court in Hopkins County over the last week. Charles Orin Lee Nash was sentenced Friday, Sept. 30, to 20 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at Love’s Travel Stop. Nash was accused of displaying a black pistol during the robbery at Love’s at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man left the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes and was picked up in a reddish maroon colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Caddo Mills.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

The St James Fiesta and Auction to be Held October 8th

The annual St. James Fiesta and Auction will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A delicious Tex-Mex meal will be prepared by the Aguilar family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Meal service begins at 5:30pm. The Live Auction begins at 7:00pm. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and much more.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested October 4

10/04/2022 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary -Tess Furguson

A graveside service for Tess Furguson, age 89, of Cumby, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Ridgeway Cemetery with Don Kearby officiating. Visitation will be held at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to service. Mrs. Furguson passed away on September 30, 2022. Tess...
CUMBY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy