The U.S. women's national team will play a two-game series in Europe and face England's women's national team on Friday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The team will go on to face Spain in Pamplona on Tuesday. The 2019 FIFA World Cup champions will take on the 2022 Euro champions in front of what is expected to be a record-setting crowd of over 80,000 expected as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. The USWNT lead the overall series 12-4-2, and seven of the last eight meetings between the teams were decided by one goal or fewer, with the USA holding a 5-2-1 advantage over that stretch.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO