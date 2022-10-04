Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
UEFA・
Report: Erling Haaland's Remarkable Salary At Manchester City Has Been Revealed
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – live
After their north London derby mauling, can Tottenham get back on track with a win against Brighton? Join Scott Murray to find out
Roy Keane hints at managerial return with Man Utd legend a shock visitor at Preston vs West Brom
ROY KEANE was a shock visitor at Preston vs West Brom on Wednesday night to set tongues wagging about a managerial return. Manchester United legend Keane does want to be a boss again — as we revealed last year — despite his Sky Sports pundit role. But Steve...
England vs USA Women: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley tonight in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS・
Paris St-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is now the world’s highest-paid athlete
Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has now reached a special stratosphere in the world of professional sports. No, he hasn’t
MLS・
Yardbarker
Awful news coming out of Tottenham Hotspur this morning – RIP
This is just desperately sad to hear, the first team fitness coach of Tottenham Hotspur Gian Piero has sadly passed away at only 62 years of age. Gian Piero Ventrone, a key member of Antonio Conte’s training staff at the North London club. It just goes to show again...
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. England live stream: USA friendly prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time
The U.S. women's national team will play a two-game series in Europe and face England's women's national team on Friday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The team will go on to face Spain in Pamplona on Tuesday. The 2019 FIFA World Cup champions will take on the 2022 Euro champions in front of what is expected to be a record-setting crowd of over 80,000 expected as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. The USWNT lead the overall series 12-4-2, and seven of the last eight meetings between the teams were decided by one goal or fewer, with the USA holding a 5-2-1 advantage over that stretch.
FIFA・
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. England: Strong emotions heading into 'really special' friendly at Wembley
When it was announced over the summer that the United States would play England at Wembley Stadium this October, tickets sold out within 24 hours. The U.S. women's national team has played the Lionesses plenty of times over the years, but this match wasn't going to be an ordinary friendly.
