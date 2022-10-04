Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to WSJ, Labor Department says
ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday. A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late 2020. The Labor Department's...
Comments / 0