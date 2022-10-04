ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KNOE TV8

Three fallen northeast Louisiana first responders remembered in honor ride

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A non-profit organization comprised of current and retired first responders completed a 425-mile “honor ride” Friday to remember three northeast Louisiana first responders lost in the line of duty. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation completed it’s five-day journey Friday. Starting in Hoover, Alabama, a...
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
