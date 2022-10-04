Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Three fallen northeast Louisiana first responders remembered in honor ride
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A non-profit organization comprised of current and retired first responders completed a 425-mile “honor ride” Friday to remember three northeast Louisiana first responders lost in the line of duty. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation completed it’s five-day journey Friday. Starting in Hoover, Alabama, a...
KNOE TV8
State rejects Sparklight’s protest of Gumbo Grant in East Carroll Parish
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana has rejected internet service provider Sparklight’s argument that it can provide high-speed internet in East Carroll Parish, which means a new fiber internet company can move in. In July, Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lake Providence to announce the state’s most significant...
KNOE TV8
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
