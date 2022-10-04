Lake Country Power launches Education Improvement Program, offering up to $100,000 grants to schools

Read full article on original website
Iron Range STEM showcase always an exciting educational opportunity
The Hibbing Memorial Building filled with 1300 sixth grade students on Friday. They attended the annual Iron Range STEM Showcase. It’s the first time since 2019 it’s been an in-person event. Over 50 hands-on experiments gave kids a chance to learn and explore and have fun. Some of...
Snow days ending are possible in Duluth by using online learning
Ending snow days in Duluth public schools is a possibility by having students rely on online learning during snow days. There is a set number of days requiring students in school, but snow days interrupt the academic year. This means, schools need to compensate by taking days off summer vacation or by extending school days.
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
Grand Rapids provides free rides around the city for residents in the community
Technological advances continue to expand rapidly, from electronics to cars, and much more. With vehicles, self-driving options are becoming more common even here in Northland. GoMarti is the new name on the street to look out for, as a fleet of five vans was launched through a partnership with the...
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
St. Cloud sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"
Owners of Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill have further reduced hours at their St. Cloud location due to a lack of employees, and has blamed a "pandemic of work ethic" and "personal responsibility." The St. Cloud location, which is already closed Mondays, will now also be closed Tuesdays until...
Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday announced a settlement in the case against a California-based student-loan debt-relief company accused of illegally collecting fees and misrepresenting its services to customers in Minnesota. The AG's office alleges Total Rain, Inc., doing business as Student Aid Groups, falsely promised student-loan forgiveness, when...
Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing
10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
Hermantown Police Investigate Possible $100k Fraud With Member Of Parent Teacher Organization
The Hermantown Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case. The claim comes from the President of a non-profit school fundraising group, and it’s against a group member. The Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, raises money for Hermantown Elementary teachers and their students. Now, police are investigating allegations that...
Crews battling paper mill fire in SW corner of Michigan’s UP
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of...
Conservation groups petition Minnesota DNR to protect native “rough fish”
Formal request seeks science-based management of fish that have long been largely ignored. The Izaak Walton League of Minnesota has submitted a petition to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requesting the agency come up with plans to protect and regulate harvest of various native fish species currently classified as “rough fish.” The appeal asks the DNR to protect the species from overharvest, because current regulations mean many species have no limits on killing the fish.
Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase
Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. Leaders on both sides of the aisle disagreed...
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
