Alpine, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa's aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
City
Alpine, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
UNION, NJ
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Stevie Wonder
travellemming.com

15 Best Places to Live in New Jersey (By a Local)

The Garden State is a beautiful place to live. From our lush parks to great restaurants and diverse neighborhoods – what's not to love? To that end, you may wonder where the best places to live in New Jersey are. I've been a resident of New Jersey for...
TRAVEL
New Jersey Monthly

The Best Food Events in New Jersey This October

October 2-8 A week-long Hispanic Heritage Month is happening at two Chevys locations in New Jersey. The celebration includes live music, mariachi bands, tequila tastings and more. In addition, a donation drive is sending supplies to Puerto Rico, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona. Collection trucks can be found at the Linden location on October 5 and the Clifton location on October 7.
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Look inside the $3.5 million majestic NJ home of a famous actress

If a manicured home with a docking area with 400 feet of waterfront and a cabana is your dream, take a look at this magnificent mansion. This waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, is an amazing classic mansion (from a time when the word "mansion" really meant something) and was at one point home to a famous actress named Lotta Crabtree.
HOPATCONG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 farms in NJ make the 'best for apple picking' list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
Robb Report

Two of NYC's Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here's Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that's exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York's 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren't up to snuff. "This year in New York, there's a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Houlihan's abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan's recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan's did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

