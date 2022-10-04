Read full article on original website
Historic NJ restaurant for sale — this could be your opportunity
It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors. I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next. Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the...
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey
A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
Planned Somerset, NJ shopping center will feature Whole Foods and more
It probably won’t be open until 2024, but an ambitious shopping center, the Montgomery Promenade, has cleared a hurdle as the Montgomery Township Planning Board approved plans for a 292,000 square foot center on Route 206 which will feature, among other tenants, a Whole Foods store. According to ROI-NJ.com,...
Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
These 3 NJ Spots Rank Among the ‘50 Best Places’ to Live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities, and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
Here’s where to get the most popular chili in NJ
We made it to that time of year when all we care to eat is warm comfort food. Calories don’t count when it comes to comfort food and one of America’s all-time favorite bite to eat on a cool, crispy day is chili. Of course, the first thing...
Watch how easy it is to catch spotted lanternflies in a water bottle
For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s the deal on spotted lanternflies: they’re awful. They’re invasive. We have to get rid of them as best we can. The pests are harmful to our environment. New Jersey orchards are especially...
travellemming.com
15 Best Places to Live in New Jersey (By a Local)
The Garden State is a beautiful place to live. From our lush parks to great restaurants and diverse neighborhoods – what’s not to love? To that end, you may wonder where the best places to live in New Jersey are. I’ve been a resident of New Jersey for...
Where to find the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season in NJ
Wasn’t it just summertime? Yet here we are looking ahead to the holiday season and as always, the one thing parents are thinking about is how to get their hands on the hottest toys for their kids. Luckily, retailers like Amazon, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and publication The Toy Insider...
New Jersey Monthly
The Best Food Events in New Jersey This October
October 2-8 A week-long Hispanic Heritage Month is happening at two Chevys locations in New Jersey. The celebration includes live music, mariachi bands, tequila tastings and more. In addition, a donation drive is sending supplies to Puerto Rico, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona. Collection trucks can be found at the Linden location on October 5 and the Clifton location on October 7.
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Look inside the $3.5 million majestic NJ home of a famous actress
If a manicured home with a docking area with 400 feet of waterfront and a cabana is your dream, take a look at this magnificent mansion. This waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, is an amazing classic mansion (from a time when the word “mansion” really meant something) and was at one point home to a famous actress named Lotta Crabtree.
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
