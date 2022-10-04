Read full article on original website
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
Steve Young reveals what makes Deebo Samuel different from former 49ers greats
The San Francisco 49ers have had great wide receivers in their rich history. Jerry Rice is probably the first to come to most people's minds. Terrell Owens is up there too. Former quarterback Steve Young played with both Rice and Owens. However, as an ESPN analyst, he's been amazed by a current 49ers wideout—Deebo Samuel.
Jimmy Garoppolo talks surprising surgery, 49ers requiring him to be local for rehab, not being 100 percent healthy yet
Everyone focused on Jimmy Garoppolo's thumb during the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run last season. However, it wasn't the thumb that was most concerning for the quarterback. Instead, Garoppolo was more concerned about his shoulder. "The thumb started as the top thing," Garoppolo told The Athletic on Tim Kawakami's podcast....
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan not concerned with George Kittle’s lack of production
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made his 2022 season debut during Week 3's contest against the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro player has been limited to six receptions for 52 yards on only nine targets through two games. Kittle didn't end last season on a strong note, either. He...
49ers-Panthers Injury Report: Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead don’t practice; Jauan Jennings limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz suffered an MCL sprain during Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams. He is expected to possibly miss six to eight weeks. He was filling in for left tackle Trent Williams, who remains out with a high-ankle sprain.
Goodell: NFL to make ‘change or two’ to concussion protocol
LONDON (AP) — The NFL is prepared “to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a fan forum in London on Saturday as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injuries.
49ers-Panthers Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw ruled out, likely to miss Falcons game too; IR possible for Armstead
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Neither Arik Armstead nor Javon Kinlaw practiced this week. Armstead played on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams but could not finish the game. A foot injury forced him to miss the previous game in Denver.
49ers Notebook: Javon Kinlaw explains his health status; Jimmy G on George Kittle; Trey Lance to avoid travel
The 49ers are hours away from hopping on a plane to begin a long stay out east, but first there's some business to attend to in Santa Clara as they wrap up practices and speak with reporters before the start of their trip. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive line coach/run...
John Lynch: Running back help coming for 49ers; Ty Davis-Price nearing return
Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had 18 carries against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Not counting fullback Kyle Juszczyk's one run, no other running back had a carry—unless you count wide back Deebo Samuel's two runs. The San Francisco 49ers hope to get some help for Wilson,...
Confident Emmanuel Moseley on 49ers defense: ‘We can stop anybody’
Emmanuel Moseley is quietly putting together his best NFL season. The fifth-year cornerback's overall Pro Football Focus grade of 70.4 through four games is his highest mark since 2019 (also 70.4). Moseley's overall defensive grade has improved each week, with his 70.9 grade in Week 4 being his best since last season's playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 5 matchup vs. Panthers
12:30 p.m. - Kyle Shanahan press conference. Following Ryans - Offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster press conference. Following Foerster - Jimmy Garoppolo press conference. Friday, October 7. 11:13 a.m. - Practice. After practice (approx. 12:30 p.m.) - Kyle Shanahan press conference. Saturday, October 8. No media availability. Sunday, October...
49ers mailbag: Why has George Kittle been forgotten? When will Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett play? And other questions answered
The San Francisco 49ers got back on track with a big win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. We opened up the mailbag to see what 49ers fans were thinking. But before we get into the mailbag, here are a handful of things I came away with after watching the 49ers win over the Rams:
No Huddle Podcast: Best 49ers Defense Since ‘95 + 49ers Own Division For Now & Offense Not Super Bowl Ready
(Episode 175) - The guys open up talking about the defense and how awesome it is to watch a team with a dominant defense. They compare this defense to the 1995 Pete Carroll defense and say that this 2022 defense looks to be better. They talk about Demeco Ryans and discuss whether or not he is the best coach on the staff. They highlight Charvarious Ward, Nick Bosa, & Talanoa Hufunga. They discuss taking Nick Bosa for granted and Hufunga emerging as a potential defensive player of the year candidate. They talk about the Rams and how much more talented the 49ers are.
49ers-Panthers: Arik Armstead won’t play, Javon Kinlaw unlikely to go, says Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR on Friday morning and provided a couple of injury updates. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw have not practiced this week. Armstead is dealing with foot and ankle injuries, while Kinlaw is trying to overcome some knee issues. Shanahan ruled...
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers QB Trey Lance: ‘He hasn’t missed a meeting yet’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance could not travel with his teammates for the Week 3 contest against the Denver Broncos. He pleaded his case to do so, calling his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, the day after undergoing surgery to repair the fibula fracture and ligament disruption in his ankle sustained from the Week 2 injury. The swelling had not yet gone down, so Lance was forced to stay in the Bay Area.
Nick Bosa vs. Baker Mayfield: 49ers pass rusher avoids trash talk, discusses leadership growth
Nick Bosa was a rookie the last time he went against quarterback Baker Mayfield. The talented pass rusher finished that game with two sacks and five quarterback hits on the way to a 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns. After a play in which Bosa delivered pressure on Mayfield, forcing...
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Panthers Week 5 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries this week. [OL Colton]...
49ers TE George Kittle on lack of catches: “As long as we’re winning games, I don’t care”
George Kittle's lack of involvement in the San Francisco 49ers' passing attack—at least as a target—has not gone unnoticed by the media. Over his last eight games, the All-Pro tight end has hauled in just 21 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. Monday night was Kittle's second...
49ers’ Deebo Samuel: My mentality on the football field is unmatched
Unsurprisingly, Deebo Samuel didn't want to discuss his offseason drama with the San Francisco 49ers during his Wednesday interview on 95.7 The Game. Instead, the wide receiver deflected those questions and any discussion surrounding the 49ers' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, with "No comment." "He answered as little as possible,...
Jimmie Ward jokes: I don’t think the 49ers defense needs me right now
Safety Jimmie Ward, one of the league's most underrated players, could be on the cusp of his return to the football field. The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice windows for him and cornerback Jason Verrett, and both were on the practice field with their teammates on Wednesday. Verrett is...
