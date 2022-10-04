Read full article on original website
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
Old clothes, new stores: Secondhand shops pop up across Michigan
Janna Maris remembers spending her childhood hunting for clothes, toys and trinkets at the thrift shop. Her grandmother would hand Maris and each of her cousins a $5 bill, and whoever came back with the most clothes won. “I’ve been thrifting my entire life,” she said. Now 26,...
Gas jumps 40 cents at some stations, refineries to blame
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing gas price jump 40 cents per gallon at some stations this week.
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
Michigan utility regulators launch audit of storm response, demand answers
LANSING, MICH. – Regulators of Michigan’s major electric utilities are unimpressed with the state’s two largest power providers’ storm responses and lack of progress toward minimizing outages. This week, it ordered an independent audit to track down why. The Michigan Public Service Commission on Oct. 5,...
Michigan marijuana reformers praise Biden for ‘first big domino’ on path to federal legalization
Federal reluctance to catch up with Michigan and most of the nation regarding marijuana policy wavered this week. President’s Joe Biden’s announcement signaling a shift in strict federal marijuana policy won’t have any immediate impact on most Michigan residents, but it’s still receiving praise from Michigan marijuana reformers.
Michigan fall color developing extremely rapidly
Fall color has been emerging over many areas in the past few days. Peak color may spread over Northern Michigan very quickly now. Here is the latest estimate of current fall color across Michigan. The estimate is based on what MLive readers are reporting to us on Facebook. We’ve had...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Pure Michigan went dark three years ago. It’s back with $40M to spend.
LANSING, MI – “Pursue your pure in pure Michigan,” Tim Allen’s voiceover purrs as a car drives through a tunnel of trees thick with red, orange and green leaves. Pure Michigan ads are back with $40 million to put toward a tourism rebound.
Ancient instruments? Mastodons? These 12 University of Michigan museums have it all
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan’s state motto translates to, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.”. Replace peninsula with museums, and that pretty well describes the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. There are 12 museums across campus, ranging from natural history to archaeology to ancient...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
