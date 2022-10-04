ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan

Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn Hills, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Chargers#North America#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Canadian#Flo#Ev#American#Bmw Research#Addenergie
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy