Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
District 3 Candidates Debate
Roads, population growth, and ecomonic development are all topics of discussion for the two men running for Christian County Fiscal Court’s District 3 seat. Magistrate Mark Cansler says infrastructure work in the county is always ongoing. Challenger George Barnett says Christian County has become stagnant and he wants to...
whvoradio.com
Candidates From District 5 And 8 Answer Questions
Though their opponents did not show, candidates for Christian County Fiscal Court were allowed to answer questions at the Thursday night League of Women Voters Forum. District 5 Magistrate Rich Liebe says the pandemic led to one good thing for Christian County – broadband. He adds his priorities center...
whvoradio.com
Ward 11 Candidates Talk Priorities and Homelessness
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 11 Republican Challenger Jose Quinonez may agree with Councilman Jason Bell on some issues, but the two have very different priorities if elected. Councilman Bell says among his priorities is continuing his efforts to increase citizen participation. Quinonez says his priorities include housing. That ties directly...
whvoradio.com
District 7 Candidates Discuss Priorities
A previous City Councilman and a business owner are campaigning to see who will take the Christian County District 7 seat on Fiscal Court. Dave Fernandez and Russ Guffey participated in the League of Women Voters Forums Thursday night. Fernandez says the one issue he has heard about is flooding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
whvoradio.com
Brooks And Handy Debate Age And Experience
The veteran politician and the newcomer are going head to head for the Hopkinsville City Council Ward 12 Seat. Councilman Philip Brooks has held the seat from many years, but Republican Matthew Handy is runninng and hoping his age will benefit him. During the League of Women Voter’s forum Wednesday,...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
whvoradio.com
Water Park And Landlord/Tenant Ordinance Among Topics At Ward 9 Debate
Candidates for the Hopkinsville City Council Ward 9 seat do not agree on the Tie Breaker Aquatic Center. Challenger Jaime Lienberger says her priorities would include devesting the city of the water park. Councilwoman Patricia Bell says she is proud of her decision to back the water park and give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Elevator Members Celebrate Oustanding Year
The Hopkinsville Elevator board of directors joined with members Tuesday night to celebrate an oustanding year in 2021. Directors, members, and employees gathered for the annual meeting October 4 at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville. During the annual report General Manager Eston Glover noted all locations of the elevator handled a significant amount of grain in 2021-22 fiscal year.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
whvoradio.com
Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes
The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Former Trigg Deputy Comments On Sandbrink-Kent Terminations
Former Trigg County Deputy Sheriff Mike Manzanares is substantiating Sheriff Acree’s claim regarding the termination of former Chief Deputy Mike Sandbrink and Deputy Michelle Kent. Manzanares was working as a deputy the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department when Sandbrink and Kent were placed on paid administrative leave. Sandbrink’s and Kent’s...
whvoradio.com
Former Hopkinsville Pastor Recovering From Ian
As the cleanup begins in Florida, a Hopkinsville native and pastor who is serving at a church in the Sunshine State is recovering from Hurricane Ian — the second time he has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane. Chuck Poe, who grew up in Hopkinsville and served...
whvoradio.com
Resolution Possible In Princeton Road Reckless Homicide Case
A pretrial conference for a Crittenden County man charged in connection to a double fatality crash on Princeton Road in Christian County was continued until later this month in hopes of resolving the case. Robert Jackson, his attorney Olivia Adams and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Christian Circuit Court...
whopam.com
Indictment returned for pursuit crash that injured officer
A Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault of a police officer was indicted Friday morning by a Christian County grand jury. Hopkinsville police were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. on September 9 for an emergency protective order violation and police say 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
whvoradio.com
Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Friday night for criminal abuse of a child after an investigation into injuries the child had on September 7th. Hopkinsville Police say on September 7th 35-year-old Darryne Hurt struck a child under 12 years old causing large red welts to their neck, face, arms, and legs consistent with being hit with a belt.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex
A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
Comments / 0