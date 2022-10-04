Hydrant flushing in the Town of Conklin

CONKLIN, NY ( WIVT/WBGH) – Hydrant flushing will take place in the Town of Conklin from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. beginning on Sunday, October 9th, through Saturday, October 22nd.

According to the Town, residents may experience brown water during this time period. If you do, you should let your cold water faucet run until the water turns clear.

