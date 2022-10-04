ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Shelbyville man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmLgN_0iLj4tLT00

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance.

Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He was found guilty of these crimes on Aug. 11 and was sentenced on Monday.

The charges stemmed from an incident on March 13 of this year . A woman living in Shelbyville called police to report Taylor was driving to her house uninvited; he had been at the house the previous night but left before police arrived. A pair of officers arrived in the area first, parked nearby and arrested Taylor when he arrived. During a search, they found methamphetamine and a knife with a four-inch blade on his person.

Taylor has 10 prior misdemeanor convictions and three prior felony convictions. At the time of his arrest, Taylor had nine pending cases in Effingham, Christian and Shelby Counties.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office asked for a lengthy prison sentence, noting that, in addition to his lengthy criminal history, Taylor admitted to “hustling” ever since resigning from a dishwashing job in 2019. Taylor defined “hustling” as “selling drugs, stealing or occasionally working odd jobs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Douglas County confiscates drugs, weapons, money

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that throughout the third quarter of the year, its deputies confiscated several pounds of drugs, several guns and thousands of dollars in currency. Officials said deputies confiscated seven pounds of marijuana, 7.4 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of Psilocybin, 6.2 grams of meth and […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
WCIA

Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
WAND TV

Second arrest made in Decatur murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Shelbyville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

A man threatened officials while intoxicated

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Five charged in connection to COVID fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted five people on Tuesday with wire fraud in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grand jury indicted the five people with two counts each of wire fraud in Sangamon County: Sean Jackson, 32 Richard Lawuary, 31 Charles Walker III, 31 Shawntelle Lyn, 31, Randi […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Class X Fentanyl Charges In Bond County

A traffic stop by Illinois State Police in Bond County September 27 has led to a Class X felony drug charge being filed against the driver of the vehicle. Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann has charged Ze Kun Zhao, age 39, of Brooklyn, New York, with controlled substance trafficking. It’s alleged he knowingly brought more than 900 grams of a substance containing fentanyl into Illinois for the purpose of delivering the drug.
BOND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Violent Crime#Christian#The Shelby County State#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
WCIA

Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for contempt of court. John posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Tammy J. Williams of Salem for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend

Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for pair of thieves

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month. The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Pana man arrested for possession of meth

PANA, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing drug charges. Jeremy Stark, 42, was arrested on September 30 after Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Stark knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. He was charged with...
PANA, IL
wmay.com

Woman Gets Probation In Animal Cruelty Case

A Springfield woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty after the discovery of a dead dog in her home. As part of a plea deal, 32-year-old Taryn Goodwin was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. Prosecutors say the dog, named Sii, had no access to food or water, leading to its death.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated assault to a police officer/firefighter/ER worker. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Nikki L. Flowers of West Union...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy