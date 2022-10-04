Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Heads Up Motorists: Caltrans Announces Upcoming Roadwork Throughout District 1
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested for Firing Paint Balls at Hoopa Tribal Officers and Their Vehicle
On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to Marshall Lane to back up Humboldt County Deputies on a report of an Assault w/a Deadly Weapon. Officers were advised that a Mr. Ki Ai Lincoln had threatened to assault another individual. Officers arrived to Mr. Lincoln’s residence where they attempted to make...
kptv.com
Grants Pass man arrested after intentionally crashing into car, fleeing into neighboring house
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday evening after chasing and crashing into a car with three women inside, then hiding in a nearby house, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a crash at about 6:12 p.m. on Southwest Greenwood...
theava.com
240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg
Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
kymkemp.com
Report of Fuel Leaking from Every Pump at Chevron is Not as Reported
Around 1:20 p.m. an all-call went out across the scanner for a “life safety” hazmat leak at the Chevron station in McKinleyville. The reporting party stated that fuel was leaking from every pump at the station on Central Avenue. Emergency personnel responded to the scene that was dubbed...
KDRV
Police search for Amaya Lopez
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
crimevoice.com
Crescent City Police Pull Over Stolen Vehicle; Driver Arrested
Originally Published By: Crescent City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-22-2022 California Highway Patrol Officers from the Crescent City area stopped a stolen vehicle out of Brookings, Oregon, in the 2900 block of Lesina Road. During the course of the traffic stop they requested the help of CCPD Sgt. Lopez...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 6
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
KTVL
MISSING: 21-year-old woman last seen in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Amaya was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area. She was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to be alone and walked away from their camp.
KDRV
Grants Pass animal abuse suspect arrested
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Joseph LaRue, the suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals made his first court appearance today. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. LaRue had been on the run since Sept....
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
