Smith River, CA

theava.com

240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg

Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
FORT BRAGG, CA
Crescent City, CA
Smith River, CA
California Traffic
KDRV

Police search for Amaya Lopez

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
crimevoice.com

Crescent City Police Pull Over Stolen Vehicle; Driver Arrested

Originally Published By: Crescent City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-22-2022 California Highway Patrol Officers from the Crescent City area stopped a stolen vehicle out of Brookings, Oregon, in the 2900 block of Lesina Road. During the course of the traffic stop they requested the help of CCPD Sgt. Lopez...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 6

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
GOLD BEACH, OR
KTVL

MISSING: 21-year-old woman last seen in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Amaya was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area. She was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to be alone and walked away from their camp.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass animal abuse suspect arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Joseph LaRue, the suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals made his first court appearance today. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. LaRue had been on the run since Sept....
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR

