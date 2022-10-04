Laps for Charity, Live Auction Among the Ways Fans Can Support Speedway Children’s Charities This Weekend

Read full article on original website
RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tax Slayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- - Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.
Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Chase Elliott looks forward to a stress-free day at the Charlotte Road Course. Though 10 NASCAR Cup Playoff drivers face widely different challenges this weekend, one driver—Chase Elliott—is firmly in the catbird seat entering Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
AM Racing Expands to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023
Officials from AM Racing announced today that the company will strengthen its Motorsports portfolio by expanding its operations to include the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023. The Statesville, N.C.-based team also...
Nascar Playoffs Cutoff Races at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Presented This Weekend on NBC
The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 fields will be decided at one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL), this weekend on NBC. Chase Elliott, a two-time winner at the Charlotte Road Course, looks to win his second consecutive...
Top Tier Solar Solutions Power Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown announces today his newest NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) partnership as Top Tier Solar Solutions joins the fourth-year veteran driver as the primary partner for this Saturday’s NXS event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Top Tier Solar Solutions is a family-owned and operated...
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte ROVAL
HISTORIC PERFORMANCE: In October 2021, Kyle Larson entered the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL event 22 points ahead of the cutoff position heading into the final race of the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The Elk Grove, California, native and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team overcame an alternator issue to lead the final eight laps en route to victory on the serpentine layout. Along with his wins at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International last year, Larson became the first driver in Cup Series history to win three road course races in one season.
DEX Imaging Team Aiming for Good Results at the ROVAL
As Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team head into this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, they’re hoping to continue the success they’ve had on other road courses this year. And they’ll be hoping to avoid the pitfalls that come with racing on the infield course at the home track for many of the crew members on the No. 21 Mustang.
Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
BELL AT THE ROVAL: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Last year Bell started fourth but struggled with rear grip throughout the race. The team made gains throughout the race earning an eighth-place finish. In 2020, Bell started 33rd and raced his way into the top 10 in stage one. He maintained his position throughout stage two but lost grip in the final stage and finished 24th.
NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Team Chevy Advance
Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott became the first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff driver to win in the post-season thus far, giving the No. 9 Camaro ZL1 team an automatic berth into the Round of 8. As the only driver with a secured spot into the next round, the seven positions that remain up for grabs in the Round of 8 will be determined in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course located within “America’s Home for Racing” of Charlotte Motor Speedway was first added to the NCS schedule in 2018; and since then, each of the circuit’s four races have held a spot in the post-season.
RACE ADVANCE: Daniil Kvyat at the Charlotte ROVAL
Former Formula 1 (F1) driver, Daniil Kvyat, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Nemaco Toyota GR Supra. Kvyat will perform double-duty efforts over the weekend. He is entered in the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday. "It's very cool to be...
