Alabama mom accused of fatally shooting her 13-year-old son while he slept
MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her teenage son this week. According to WKRG-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, Mobile Police went to a home on the 2000 block of Jones Lane, where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.
