MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO