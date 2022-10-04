ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechRadar

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: A successful refinement?

We called 2021’s Google Pixel 6 Pro “the first top-tier Google Pixel phone” in our four-star review, praising it for its beautiful screen, top-tier camera, and clean software. How does Google follow that up? With the Pixel 7 Pro, of course. Featuring subtle refinements across the board,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How the Sony A95K OLED TV's settings can get you the best pictures on the planet

In our Sony A95K review, we said that this Quantum Dot OLED TV delivers arguably the best picture quality we’ve ever seen from a consumer TV. And mercifully, it's not that hard to enjoy this quality either – unlike some of the best TVs, it's quite forgiving when it comes to how it looks under different picture and sound settings.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Pixel Watch
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features

The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Plus review

The iPhone 14 Plus is a great option for those after a bigger handset, with a design, display, cameras and build quality that are all excellent, if a bit last-generation. It's also a more affordable way to get into Apple’s big-screen smartphone world, without having to shell out $1,000 / £1,000-plus.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Here's what AirPods Max 2 should steal from AirPods Pro 2 – and what it shouldn't

Now that Apple has unveiled AirPods Pro 2 to the world, the next item in the AirPods line-up that needs an upgrade is AirPods Max, Apple's high-end over-ear headphones. A new AirPods Max 2 model doesn't look likely to arrive any time soon – we'd guess that the end of the 2023 is the most likely time we'll see it, because Apple loves to release AirPods models just before Christmas. It did this with the original AirPods Max, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro 2 and original AirPods Pro (2019).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to record your screen on Android for free

Whether you’re a content creator looking to record gameplay from an app, or you just want to show something funny to a friend, being able to record your phone’s screen is an incredibly helpful tool on both Android and iOS. If you own a smartphone running Android, you...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Apple Lightning plug was great before I hated it

Friends, Androids, iPhone-owners, lend me your ears. I have come to bury Lightning, not to praise it. The evil that micro-USB did to phones lives after it; the good is oft interred with swollen batteries. So let it be with Lightning. Lightning has become a villain of the phone world....
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best video editing software for Windows and Mac

Finding the best video editing software is mission-critical today. With businesses placing greater emphasis on their visual output, and viewers demanding professional polish on the big screen, small screen, and every other screen, top-tier video editors can help you stand out from the crowd and capture the attention of your audience.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Box wants to make sure you really can work securely from anywhere

Upgraded Box Notes and Canvas look to improve efficiency from the boardroom to the sales floor. Box has unveiled a host of upgraded tools that it says will help boost productivity for remote workers across the globe. At its BoxWorks 2022 event, the company revealed an all-new version of its...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

‘Go small or go home’: HTC teases a new Vive VR headset

It’s been a busy 12 months for HTC, and it looks like the VR headset manufacturer has one last trick up its sleeve before the year is out. Having already announced the HTC Vive Flow and Vive wrist tracker in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively, HTC has taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to tease the release of another small-form VR headset.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

French app developer takes on the mighty Adobe

Mobile app development studio MWM has launched a new publishing unit focused on the US market, putting it on a collision course with Adobe in the creative apps space. The French developer, perhaps best known for mobile audio editor EdjingMix, may not be a household name - a factor addressed by the expansion westward.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Logitech Lift Mouse review

The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review

The Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini, a compact soundbar system from a traditional speaker-maker, distinguishes itself through impressive performance and an ability to stream audio (including high-res) directly from music services over Wi-Fi. Its HDMI ports lacks support for some of the latest gaming-related features, but overall it’s a great, though slightly pricey option for upgrading your TV’s audio.
ELECTRONICS

