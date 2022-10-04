Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: A successful refinement?
We called 2021’s Google Pixel 6 Pro “the first top-tier Google Pixel phone” in our four-star review, praising it for its beautiful screen, top-tier camera, and clean software. How does Google follow that up? With the Pixel 7 Pro, of course. Featuring subtle refinements across the board,...
Five lock screen widgets from iOS 16 that you should pick for your iPhone
With iOS 16 available to anyone with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, alongside 16.1 available as a public beta, its redesigned lock screen feature is already making an impression. You can place multiple widgets on the display that will launch the app in question, showcasing information...
Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is there any more than a pixel between them?
2021’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented a major shake-up for this sleeping giant of a smartphone line, both in terms of design and specifications. Has Google managed to follow up on that success?. And more importantly, which of these two classy-looking smartphones – the Google Pixel 7...
How the Sony A95K OLED TV's settings can get you the best pictures on the planet
In our Sony A95K review, we said that this Quantum Dot OLED TV delivers arguably the best picture quality we’ve ever seen from a consumer TV. And mercifully, it's not that hard to enjoy this quality either – unlike some of the best TVs, it's quite forgiving when it comes to how it looks under different picture and sound settings.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features
The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
iPhone 14 Plus review
The iPhone 14 Plus is a great option for those after a bigger handset, with a design, display, cameras and build quality that are all excellent, if a bit last-generation. It's also a more affordable way to get into Apple’s big-screen smartphone world, without having to shell out $1,000 / £1,000-plus.
Here's what AirPods Max 2 should steal from AirPods Pro 2 – and what it shouldn't
Now that Apple has unveiled AirPods Pro 2 to the world, the next item in the AirPods line-up that needs an upgrade is AirPods Max, Apple's high-end over-ear headphones. A new AirPods Max 2 model doesn't look likely to arrive any time soon – we'd guess that the end of the 2023 is the most likely time we'll see it, because Apple loves to release AirPods models just before Christmas. It did this with the original AirPods Max, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro 2 and original AirPods Pro (2019).
Qualcomm explains why phones will soon kill off DSLRs – and it has a point
The DSLR's death knell has been ringing on an almost daily basis for the past couple of years – and now Qualcomm has joined the fray by explaining the specific reasons why it thinks phone cameras will soon kill off the aging camera format. In an in-depth interview with...
How to record your screen on Android for free
Whether you’re a content creator looking to record gameplay from an app, or you just want to show something funny to a friend, being able to record your phone’s screen is an incredibly helpful tool on both Android and iOS. If you own a smartphone running Android, you...
The Apple Lightning plug was great before I hated it
Friends, Androids, iPhone-owners, lend me your ears. I have come to bury Lightning, not to praise it. The evil that micro-USB did to phones lives after it; the good is oft interred with swollen batteries. So let it be with Lightning. Lightning has become a villain of the phone world....
Save more than £170 with this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are getting better and better by the day and today's offer is one of the cheapest we have seen for a brand-new S22 starting at £595 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a really good deal at the moment as it can save...
Best video editing software for Windows and Mac
Finding the best video editing software is mission-critical today. With businesses placing greater emphasis on their visual output, and viewers demanding professional polish on the big screen, small screen, and every other screen, top-tier video editors can help you stand out from the crowd and capture the attention of your audience.
Box wants to make sure you really can work securely from anywhere
Upgraded Box Notes and Canvas look to improve efficiency from the boardroom to the sales floor. Box has unveiled a host of upgraded tools that it says will help boost productivity for remote workers across the globe. At its BoxWorks 2022 event, the company revealed an all-new version of its...
Google's foldable Pixel 7 alternative could be just a few months away
Google’s just had a busy day, fully unveiling the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch, but the company might have more to come soon, with the Pixel Fold potentially being its next smartphone launch. This would be the company’s first foldable phone, and according to...
‘Go small or go home’: HTC teases a new Vive VR headset
It’s been a busy 12 months for HTC, and it looks like the VR headset manufacturer has one last trick up its sleeve before the year is out. Having already announced the HTC Vive Flow and Vive wrist tracker in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively, HTC has taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to tease the release of another small-form VR headset.
French app developer takes on the mighty Adobe
Mobile app development studio MWM has launched a new publishing unit focused on the US market, putting it on a collision course with Adobe in the creative apps space. The French developer, perhaps best known for mobile audio editor EdjingMix, may not be a household name - a factor addressed by the expansion westward.
Google Pixel Watch bezel might be a deal-breaker for me if the leaks are true
I'm excited for the Google Pixel Watch. Or at least I was until I saw a recently-leaked image (opens in new tab) that appears to show the lovely wearable with a sharp, colorful screen, surrounded by what could only be described as a massive, black bezel. You might say that...
Logitech Lift Mouse review
The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review
The Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini, a compact soundbar system from a traditional speaker-maker, distinguishes itself through impressive performance and an ability to stream audio (including high-res) directly from music services over Wi-Fi. Its HDMI ports lacks support for some of the latest gaming-related features, but overall it’s a great, though slightly pricey option for upgrading your TV’s audio.
