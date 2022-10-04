Oregon’s secondary will face its toughest test of at least the regular season from an opposing receiving corps on Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) overhauled their wide out group this offseason by adding UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and heralded recruit Tetairoa McMillan, a one-time Oregon commit, to go along with Dorian Singer. That trio is responsible for a combined 88 catches for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns already this season and the major reason why Arizona leads the country with 31 passes of 20-plus yards.

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO