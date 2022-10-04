Read full article on original website
Will Oregon Ducks keep Arizona’s Hunter Echols out of the backfield?
If there’s one defender in Arizona’s front seven that Oregon has to be aware of Saturday night, it’s Hunter Echols. The USC transfer has already blown past his career production over four seasons with the Trojans. In five games with the Wildcats, Echols has 27 tackles with 6.5 for loss, including 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
Can Oregon Ducks contain Arizona’s receiving corps?
Oregon’s secondary will face its toughest test of at least the regular season from an opposing receiving corps on Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) overhauled their wide out group this offseason by adding UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and heralded recruit Tetairoa McMillan, a one-time Oregon commit, to go along with Dorian Singer. That trio is responsible for a combined 88 catches for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns already this season and the major reason why Arizona leads the country with 31 passes of 20-plus yards.
Oregon State Beavers at Stanford Cardinal 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Oregon State, coming off consecutive losses to USC and Utah, looks to get back on track Saturday when the Beavers play Stanford at 8 p.m. in Stanford, California. The Cardinal have dropped nine consecutive Pac-12 games, including USC, Washington and Oregon this season. Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) at Stanford (1-3,...
Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (4-1); Jedd Fisch, 2nd year (5-14 overall; 4-13 at Arizona) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can...
Talkin’ Ducks: No. 12 Oregon’s offense rolling behind Bo Nix and potent running game; Arizona’s passing game presents challenges; a look around the Pac-12
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0, Pac-12) tore up Stanford, 45-27 on Saturday and now set their sights on another mediocre Pac-12 team, Arizona (3-2, 1-1). However, the Wildcats, unlike the Cardinal (1-3, 0-3), have a potent offense, which could make Saturday’s road game a challenge for Oregon.
Scouting the Wildcats: 5 questions, prediction with an Arizona writer
The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) visit Arizona (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (6 p.m., Pac-12) at Arizona Stadium. Oregon has won the last two and four of the last five meetings in the series, but lost its last two trips to Tucson. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to Arizona beat...
Oregon State mailbag: Luke Musgrave impact, ‘bad’ QBs, Pac-12 title game still possible?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel provides an answer.
South Eugene boys soccer aiming for postseason redemption run
Last November, the South Eugene boys soccer team looked on as their championship hopes were dashed by a nerve-testing penalty shootout against West Linn. The Axe were ranked in the top seven of the OSAA Class 6A playoff rankings for the seventh time in the last 10 years, and they were defeated prior to the semifinals for a sixth of those seven times.
4.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in Linn County early Friday morning
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake originating in Linn County was felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington, the U.S. Geological Survey said Friday morning. The rumbling hypocenter was tracked to an area about nine miles southeast of Lacomb, near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness, just before 6 a.m. The earth’s...
St. Anne Orthodox Church celebrates tradition and family at annual Greek Fest
Mona Soot begins mixing spices in July for a party in October. She also compiles lists of ingredients and maps out her general strategy. Neighbors and friends plan to drop by Oct. 14-16, and she wants to make sure there is enough fasolia, spanakopita, dolmas and baklava for everyone at St. Anne Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Fest just north of Corvallis.
