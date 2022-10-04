ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Will Oregon Ducks keep Arizona’s Hunter Echols out of the backfield?

If there’s one defender in Arizona’s front seven that Oregon has to be aware of Saturday night, it’s Hunter Echols. The USC transfer has already blown past his career production over four seasons with the Trojans. In five games with the Wildcats, Echols has 27 tackles with 6.5 for loss, including 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks contain Arizona’s receiving corps?

Oregon’s secondary will face its toughest test of at least the regular season from an opposing receiving corps on Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) overhauled their wide out group this offseason by adding UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and heralded recruit Tetairoa McMillan, a one-time Oregon commit, to go along with Dorian Singer. That trio is responsible for a combined 88 catches for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns already this season and the major reason why Arizona leads the country with 31 passes of 20-plus yards.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
Football
The Oregonian

Talkin’ Ducks: No. 12 Oregon’s offense rolling behind Bo Nix and potent running game; Arizona’s passing game presents challenges; a look around the Pac-12

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0, Pac-12) tore up Stanford, 45-27 on Saturday and now set their sights on another mediocre Pac-12 team, Arizona (3-2, 1-1). However, the Wildcats, unlike the Cardinal (1-3, 0-3), have a potent offense, which could make Saturday’s road game a challenge for Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

South Eugene boys soccer aiming for postseason redemption run

Last November, the South Eugene boys soccer team looked on as their championship hopes were dashed by a nerve-testing penalty shootout against West Linn. The Axe were ranked in the top seven of the OSAA Class 6A playoff rankings for the seventh time in the last 10 years, and they were defeated prior to the semifinals for a sixth of those seven times.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy