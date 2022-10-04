ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Gov. Gordon Proclaims September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

It may have been a few days late, but the signing of the September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation yesterday by Governor Gordon was welcomed by representatives of Jason's Friends - a Casper-based support network for Wyoming families impacted by childhood cancer. A representative from Jason's Friends took a moment...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Annual Hospitality and Tourism Summit to be Held in Casper

Visit Casper announced in a press release that the annual Fall Hospitality and Tourism Summit would take place in Casper from Oct. 19 to 20. The summit will include people from around Wyoming for two days at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Renee Penton-Jones, Chairman of the Wyoming Hospitality...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River

On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County

Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper College Choirs to Join Wyoming Symphony

Casper College Choirs have been invited to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the Casper Civic Chorale will also be included. This ticketed event will be available via...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?

When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper

Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man

The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
