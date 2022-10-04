Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Gordon Proclaims September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
It may have been a few days late, but the signing of the September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation yesterday by Governor Gordon was welcomed by representatives of Jason's Friends - a Casper-based support network for Wyoming families impacted by childhood cancer. A representative from Jason's Friends took a moment...
LIFT Wyoming Educates, Inspires, and Empowers Wyoming Teenagers
That was the theme of this year's LIFT conference, according to LIFT founder, Tom Grogan. LIFT stands for Lead, Inspire, Fulfil, Together and it's a conference for young people to do just that. LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims...
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Fall Parents and Friends Potluck’ Event on Sunday
Coming up this Sunday, October 9th, 2022, PFLAG Casper (Parents Family & Friends of Lesbian and Gays) and Casper Pride are hosting a potluck event at ART 321, beginning at 4:00 pm. The official Fall Parents and Friends Potluck Facebook event page states:. Please join us for our Fall Parents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Hospitality and Tourism Summit to be Held in Casper
Visit Casper announced in a press release that the annual Fall Hospitality and Tourism Summit would take place in Casper from Oct. 19 to 20. The summit will include people from around Wyoming for two days at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Renee Penton-Jones, Chairman of the Wyoming Hospitality...
Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River
On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County
Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casper College Choirs to Join Wyoming Symphony
Casper College Choirs have been invited to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the Casper Civic Chorale will also be included. This ticketed event will be available via...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?
When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Dancing With the Stars of Casper’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center
One of the biggest local charity benefits of the year returns to the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The Mercer Family Resource Center is hosting "Dancing With the Stars of Casper" and this year, the theme is "dancing through the decades". The official Dancing With the Stars...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Here’s Why Casper’s Bull Moose Visitor Is Now Antlerless
It's been an interesting summer for the moose roaming around the Casper area and thanks to a 7 year old little girl, he has a new name. 'Wonka the Moose' is the official name of our large traveling friend. Reports of seeing the 3 year old mature moose started rolling...
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man
The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
Finding Beauty Amongst Beast: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband’s Passing
It was beauty killed the beast. They were driving down the highway from Laramie after visiting their son in college. They decided to take the back way, so as to get a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Wyoming that was only accessible via that road. It's not like they were in a hurry; they had all the time in the world.
Unoccupied Car That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Was Stolen
On September 24, it was reported that a car had driven off Casper Mountain Road and plunged into a ravine. Sgt. Clint Christensen told K2 Radio News that the car was unoccupied at the moment that it left the roadway. "Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted...
Trial Set For Woman Suing Casper, Officers For Son’s Wrongful Death
A judge on Thursday set the trial date next year for a woman who asserts the City of Casper and two police officers were negligent in the shooting death of her son in February 2018. Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson, consulting with attorneys by videoconference, set a July...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0