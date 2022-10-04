ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold's vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
ZUMBROTA, MN
ktoe.com

Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester

Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

We Now Know Why Some Windows in Rochester Are Being Painted

I love getting questions sent to me via Facebook on my page - Jessica On The Radio - or via e-mail at jessica.williams@townsquaremedia.com. Lately, I've been horrible at returning those because I am currently living out the movie "The Money Pit" and "Contagion" all at the same time. #ItHasBeenFun But I saw a question from someone in Rochester, Minnesota on my Facebook page that I knew I needed to answer right away.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?

Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man Spots His Stolen Truck on Side of Rochester Area Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Oronoco man reported his truck stolen after spotting it on the side of Hwy. 14 west of Rochester Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain James Schueller said the truck's owner called 911 after seeing his vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 14 at County Rd. 3 while he was traveling in the opposite direction around 12:40 p.m. Responding deputies boxed the vehicle in and learned the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Merrick Jervis of Stewartville, had allegedly broken the truck's steering column and had tampered with the ignition to start the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man Charged for Police Chase in Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
HASTINGS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some "pop" noises. Hours later, the woman went...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Charges: Gun Taken from Rochester Man Who Made Shooting Threat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Weapons violation charges were filed Tuesday against a Rochester man after law enforcement obtained a handgun from him in September. The criminal complaint against 34-year-old Samuel Schafer says law enforcement was made aware of the convicted felon possessing a firearm and threatening to shoot officers involved in a federal drug possession case against him. Schafer allegedly named the officers connected to his case.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Police Investigating Van Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that occurred in northwest Rochester over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 3,000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. Northwest told officers she heard a "popping" sound around midnight Saturday and discovered a bullet hole in her minivan later that morning. The woman reported she and her husband also found two bullet casings in the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

