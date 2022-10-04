Read full article on original website
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sartell woman was the victim of a deadly crash involving a semi-truck in central Minnesota Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was a passenger in a sedan driven by 93-year-old James Towler of Sartell. The sedan was heading east on 42nd St. across Hwy. 10 when the vehicle was hit by a Semi that was traveling east on Hwy. 10 around 8 p.m.
Update: Maple Grove Greenhouse Fire Possible Arson
MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- The large fire at a Maple Grove greenhouse on Sunday morning is now being investigated as possible arson. Maple Grove Fire Rescue and the Maple Grove Police Department are jointly investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators have identified five juveniles as persons of interest.
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
