Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s a new era in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett has taken over at the quarterback position following Mitch Trubiky’s benching in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, the rookie has an uphill battle on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, who have looked like one of the strongest teams in the NFL this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO