My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Attention Illinois Portillo’s Lovers: Here’s How to Get Free Fries
We know you love Portillo's French fries... but did you know you could get them for free?. Ok, by now you probably know that I love a good cheese fry in my life. And my favorite cheese fries are from Portillo's. It's because the very first cheese fries I ever...
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
The First Alpine Coaster in Illinois Is Now Open For Your Riding Delight
One Illinois resort known for its delicious wine, family-friendly attractions, and beautiful scenery has officially opened the state's first Alpine Coaster, and man does it look like fun!. High-Flying Fun. Aerie's Resort & Winery in Grafton is often said to be one of the best places to go for gorgeous...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois
The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports
You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
How Much Trouble Do You Get In For Smashing Pumpkins In Illinois?
Halloween pranks are just as iconic as the holiday itself. Debatably the most popular line associated with Halloween is,. Today we will look at just how much trouble those tricks could get you in this season in the great state of Illinois. Popular Halloween Pranks. There are a lot of...
Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places
Hey, it’s spooky season and you know what that means! It is time to bring out the pumpkins, scary movies, and local folklore! And I have conjured up enough research to bring to you the most haunted places in Minnesota, so you could get your ghost hunting on!. First...
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
New Recall Includes Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota
A super cute Magnolia product sold at Target stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States, is being recalled due to parts breaking and one instance of a fire starting while in use. Adorable Magnolia Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout...
Map Reveals Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each State for 2022. Here Are Illinois' Favorites
With Halloween quickly approaching, many Americans are noticing large displays of candy inside drug stores and grocery stores popping up as they get ready for trick-or-treating. While kids often take home a variety of candy, a recent map shows different states have different preferences when it comes to the best...
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves
There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market
We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit
CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
